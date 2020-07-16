Log in
News : Companies

Unilog Takes Home Most Gold Medals in New Analyst Report

07/16/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

WAYNE, Pa., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new independent research report, Unilog was awarded four gold medals and nine overall medals for its eCommerce platform, the company announced today. This represents the most gold medals awarded to any of the 16 vendors included in the analyst’s 2020 report.

The report, Andy Hoar’s Paradigm B2B Combine 2020 (Midmarket Edition), awarded gold medals to Unilog for “Total Cost of Ownership,” “Ability to Execute,” “Customer Service & Support,” and “Sales & Channel Enablement.” Unilog also earned medals in five of six other categories.

“The result of this recent research demonstrates Unilog’s leadership and expertise in B2B digital commerce,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “It shows that our platform is truly world class when it comes to serving the unique needs of B2B companies.”

“Paradigm B2B uses a robust scoring methodology to evaluate all vendors on a scale of 1 to 5 across 35 detailed and weighted criteria,” said Andy Hoar, CEO of Paradigm B2B. “Medals are awarded based on composite scores in 10 distinct categories. Special weighting is given to the ‘voice of the customer’ via market feedback that Paradigm B2B gathered directly from dozens of vendor partners and clients.”

Andy Hoar’s Paradigm B2B Combine 2020 (Midmarket Edition) cites Unilog for several strengths, including:

  • Best-of-breed PIM with “content-as-a-service” subscription
  • Novel go-to-market via associations and trade groups (e.g., Orgill and Affiliated Distributors)
  • Ability to quickly and easily provision new sites, create microsites, and produce landing pages
  • Site search analytics functionality
  • PIM-centric operating model

To view analysis of all 16 vendors covered in the research, you may download the Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) report for free at https://www.unilogcorp.com/2020-paradigm-b2b-combine

About Paradigm B2B
Paradigm exists to guide medium-sized and mid-market B2B companies through today’s complex and digitally disrupted commerce landscape. B2B companies need differentiated customer experiences, but often struggle to create them. Paradigm offers high-quality but affordable advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable. For more information, visit http://paradigmb2b.com.

About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

PRESS CONTACT
Scott Frymire
SVP Marketing
scott.frymire@unilogcorp.com
267-918-7752

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c59efe64-6ee5-402d-bef8-f7d21797da3a

Paradigm B2B Combine 2020 Medals for Unilog

Unilog was awarded nine medals overall for their eCommerce platform, including four gold medals.

