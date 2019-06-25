Log in
Unilog Ties for Most Gold Medals in Paradigm B2B Combine Report

06/25/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

WAYNE, Pa., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An independent expert has given three gold medals to Unilog, which offers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, the company announced today — tying it for first in the number of gold medals earned by vendors. Unilog also earned three silver medals.  

The report, Andy Hoar's Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), awarded gold medals to Unilog for “Ability to Execute,” “Customer Service & Support,” and “Sales & Channel Enablement.” Unilog earned silver medals in “Total Cost of Ownership,” “Vision & Strategy,” and “Content and Data Management.” In all, Unilog medaled in eight of ten evaluation categories, tying them for the most medals awarded in the report.

“A gold medal indicates exceptional performance in a category,” said Andy Hoar, CEO of Paradigm B2B. “There were relatively few gold medals awarded overall. It means that the vendor’s solution in that category is world class.”

“Andy Hoar’s expertise in B2B digital commerce is well-known,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “We are gratified that he and Paradigm B2B have recognized our work with these exceptional medals. They reflect the effort we put in every day to serve our customers in the wholesale distribution and manufacturing markets.”

Andy Hoar's Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) cites Unilog for several strengths, including the following:

  • Best-of-breed PIM (Product Information Management system) with “content-as-a-service” subscription
  • The ability to quickly and easily provision new sites, create microsites, and produce landing pages 
  • A content-based approach to workflow, optimized for onboarding new products
  • Keywords generated automatically from detailed content taxonomies
  • A novel go-to-market approach via associations and trade groups (e.g., Orgill and Affiliated Distributors)

Unilog also performed well in the Enterprise Edition of the report, winning gold medals for “Total Cost of Ownership” and “Customer Service & Support.”

You may download a copy of the Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) report for free.

About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

About Paradigm B2B
Paradigm exists to guide medium-sized and mid-market B2B companies through today’s complex and digitally disrupted commerce landscape. B2B companies need differentiated customer experiences, but often struggle to create them. Paradigm offers high-quality but affordable advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable. For more information, visit http://paradigmb2b.com/ .

PRESS CONTACT
Bill Brazell
bbrazell@witstrategy.com
917-445-7316

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
