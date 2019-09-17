Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Union Bank : Announces Retirement of Doyle Thigpen, Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Scott McLean, Chief Accounting Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Union Bank (OTCQX: UBNC) has announced that Scott C. (Mac) McLean will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Union Bank effective November 1, 2019. Doyle Thigpen has served as the Bank’s CFO for the past 21 years, since it was founded in 1998, and will retire as CFO on that same date. Mr. Thigpen will assume a part-time role with the Bank, effective November 1, 2019.

Rob Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “This change is part of a succession plan that began in early 2018. I am excited that Doyle can transition to a different phase of his life while continuing to contribute to our team.” Jones continued, “I am also pleased that we were able to recruit Mac 18 months ago as part of our succession planning process.”

Scott C. (Mac) McLean is a certified public accountant. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including as a regulator with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and as CFO for two other community banks.

Union Bank is headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina and operates 15 branches located in 11 counties throughout Eastern and Central North Carolina. Union Bank stock is traded on the OTCQX under the symbol UBNC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aAXFOOD : Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood's 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:01aLOGMEIN : New LogMeIn Central Report Reveals Seven Trends & Threats Facing SMB IT
AQ
09:01a9MOBILE'S NETWORK EXPANSION : Raeanna and Clear Blue Technologies To Deliver Proof-of-Concept For 2G-3G Rollout in Nigeria
AQ
09:01aEUROLIFE BRANDS : R E P E A T -- Alan Cooke Joins EuroLife as Strategic Advisor Following Success at Canopy Growth/
AQ
09:01aCINEPLEX : Announces Quebec's First Location of The Rec Room and New VIP Cinemas Coming Soon to Royalmount in Montreal
AQ
09:01aGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announces First Patient Enrolled in the Phase II Clinical Trial of AE37 in Combination with Pembrolizumab (KeytrudaÒ) for the Treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer
AQ
09:01aKAYA : Formally Launches Canadian Franchise Sales Program for its Kaya Shack™ Retail Brand, Targeting 75-100 Cannabis Stores by 2024
AQ
09:01aOLIVEDA INTERNATIONAL INC : . (OLVI) Announces Oliveda Cooperation with Amazon in the United States
AQ
09:01aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : Intends to Invest in Sydney-based MTHL to Further Strengthen and Expand the Geographical Footprint of its Enterprise Solutions
AQ
09:01aAXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES : ® Biotechnologies Announces Cultivation Agreement to Establish Company's First Domestic Industrial Hemp Source & Begins Harvesting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
4APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO Doesn't Expect Capital Increase -Rheinische Post

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group