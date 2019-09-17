Union Bank : Announces Retirement of Doyle Thigpen, Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Scott McLean, Chief Accounting Officer

Union Bank (OTCQX: UBNC) has announced that Scott C. (Mac) McLean will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Union Bank effective November 1, 2019. Doyle Thigpen has served as the Bank’s CFO for the past 21 years, since it was founded in 1998, and will retire as CFO on that same date. Mr. Thigpen will assume a part-time role with the Bank, effective November 1, 2019.

Rob Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “This change is part of a succession plan that began in early 2018. I am excited that Doyle can transition to a different phase of his life while continuing to contribute to our team.” Jones continued, “I am also pleased that we were able to recruit Mac 18 months ago as part of our succession planning process.”

Scott C. (Mac) McLean is a certified public accountant. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including as a regulator with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and as CFO for two other community banks.

Union Bank is headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina and operates 15 branches located in 11 counties throughout Eastern and Central North Carolina. Union Bank stock is traded on the OTCQX under the symbol UBNC.

