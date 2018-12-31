Log in
Union Bridge Holdings Limited Business update: Sea Oil Supplements Sale

12/31/2018 | 03:01pm CET

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bridge Holdings Limited (the "Company"; OTCQB: UGHL) announced today that during the fourth quarter of 2018 the Company has begun to sell seal oil nutritional supplements in Hong Kong that are produced by a GMP certified manufacturer in Canada.

Mr. Joseph Ho, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We will explore more business opportunities in selling seal oil and other nutritional supplements in Hong Kong and Mainland China".

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, expectations, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements which are other than statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "would," "expect," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," or "think." Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. 

Investors should carefully consider these risks and review the risk factor disclosure and other information, including the Company's financial statements and the notes thereto, set forth in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

The Company assumes no duty to update or revise its forward-looking statements based on changes in plans or expectations or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-bridge-holdings-limited-business-update-sea-oil-supplements-sale-300771405.html

SOURCE Union Bridge Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2018
