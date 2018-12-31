Union Bridge Holdings Limited Business update: Sea Oil Supplements Sale

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bridge Holdings Limited (the "Company"; OTCQB: UGHL) announced today that during the fourth quarter of 2018 the Company has begun to sell seal oil nutritional supplements in Hong Kong that are produced by a GMP certified manufacturer in Canada.

Mr. Joseph Ho, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We will explore more business opportunities in selling seal oil and other nutritional supplements in Hong Kong and Mainland China".

