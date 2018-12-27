Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Union Capital : Enters East Asia Market and Open for Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 02:06am CET

Union Capital a family office and institutional investor with ongoing global activities primarily focused in Western Asia and Africa is pleased to announce its entrance into the Hong Kong business arena. With allocations ranging from venture capital, private equity, public markets and joint ventures available, the firm is poised to be a strong new player in Hong Kong and will be working with local partners in identifying opportunities.

Managing Director of Investments for Union Capital, Sammy Bermann stated “We are very excited to be entering the Hong Kong market. We believe that by replicating our previously used business model in entering new geographies, we will shortly become the go-to partners for our new portfolio companies here in Hong Kong. We have always operated with a one team-one firm mantra and our portfolio companies in Hong Kong will have continual access to our entire team from strategic guidance, team-building to opening doors with potential customers and partners world-wide.”

Flexibility and Longer-term views are the two key elements that make Union Capital the go-to choices as a partner. Being a private family office and not a PE or VC fund, they do not have rigid investment mandates affording them the flexibility to be more innovative in making investment decisions and to screen a wider variety of opportunities.

Investment Manager for Union Capital, Kamal Modi was quoted “Unlike your typical investment fund, Union Capital does not have a defined life cycle to deploy and return capital, giving us the ability to take longer term views on businesses that we ultimately invest in. We feel that now is the time to enter the Hong Kong and Eastern Asian markets. We’ve been gradually scaling our business reach and specifically our alternative investment portfolio and this East Asia market entry for end of 2018 is exactly in-line with our ongoing business plan to deploy capital in new markets globally”.

About Union Capital:

Union Capital is a family office institutional investor. We allocate funds towards venture capital, private equity, public markets and joint ventures with global multinationals.

  • In our venture capital portfolio we are sector and stage agnostic and seek differentiated and financially sound businesses run by competent, committed and trustworthy entrepreneurs.
  • In our public market portfolio we invest in scalable, enduring companies with an impressive record of corporate governance and growth in earnings.
  • For our joint venture investments we aspire to partner with respected and proven multinational companies.

We have over the last twenty years invested in various businesses primarily in India, Africa, the UK and Silicon Valley and have partnered and joint ventured with many global business leaders.

For more information, please visit Union Capitals website: https://www.unioncap.com or for our Chinese language site please visit https://cn.unioncap.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12/26UNITED CAPITAL : Seasonal spending, political campaign to push up inflation figures
AQ
12/26Asian shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally
RE
12/26PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2018-12-27inside information potential disposal of 70% equity interest in a subsidiary through public tender
PU
12/26NK ROSNEFT' : Special Report - Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
RE
12/26LG ELECTRONICS : Intelligent service robots define exciting new direction for lg
PU
12/26IMAX : Crazy alien to be released in imax® theatres across china starting feb. 5 for chinese new year
PU
12/26WECONEX : Wins the Third Place in the ‘Internet Plus Transportation' Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition
BU
12/26SGS : EU Publishes Guideline for CMRs Under Annex XVII of REACH
PU
12/26GSC Logistics is Ready to Meet Clean Truck Program Requirements at the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma on January 1, 2019
BU
12/26JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : License agreement in relation to ducati
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4HARBIN ELECTRIC CO LTD : HARBIN ELECTRIC : HEG offers to acquire all the issued H shares in HEC, proposes HEC'..
5SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.