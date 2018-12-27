Union Capital : Enters East Asia Market and Open for Business

Union Capital a family office and institutional investor with ongoing global activities primarily focused in Western Asia and Africa is pleased to announce its entrance into the Hong Kong business arena. With allocations ranging from venture capital, private equity, public markets and joint ventures available, the firm is poised to be a strong new player in Hong Kong and will be working with local partners in identifying opportunities.

Managing Director of Investments for Union Capital, Sammy Bermann stated “We are very excited to be entering the Hong Kong market. We believe that by replicating our previously used business model in entering new geographies, we will shortly become the go-to partners for our new portfolio companies here in Hong Kong. We have always operated with a one team-one firm mantra and our portfolio companies in Hong Kong will have continual access to our entire team from strategic guidance, team-building to opening doors with potential customers and partners world-wide.”

Flexibility and Longer-term views are the two key elements that make Union Capital the go-to choices as a partner. Being a private family office and not a PE or VC fund, they do not have rigid investment mandates affording them the flexibility to be more innovative in making investment decisions and to screen a wider variety of opportunities.

Investment Manager for Union Capital, Kamal Modi was quoted “Unlike your typical investment fund, Union Capital does not have a defined life cycle to deploy and return capital, giving us the ability to take longer term views on businesses that we ultimately invest in. We feel that now is the time to enter the Hong Kong and Eastern Asian markets. We’ve been gradually scaling our business reach and specifically our alternative investment portfolio and this East Asia market entry for end of 2018 is exactly in-line with our ongoing business plan to deploy capital in new markets globally”.

About Union Capital:

Union Capital is a family office institutional investor. We allocate funds towards venture capital, private equity, public markets and joint ventures with global multinationals.

In our venture capital portfolio we are sector and stage agnostic and seek differentiated and financially sound businesses run by competent, committed and trustworthy entrepreneurs.

In our public market portfolio we invest in scalable, enduring companies with an impressive record of corporate governance and growth in earnings.

For our joint venture investments we aspire to partner with respected and proven multinational companies.

We have over the last twenty years invested in various businesses primarily in India, Africa, the UK and Silicon Valley and have partnered and joint ventured with many global business leaders.

For more information, please visit Union Capitals website: https://www.unioncap.com or for our Chinese language site please visit https://cn.unioncap.com

