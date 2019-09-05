Union County NJ : Freeholders Launch Mobile App Campaign to Help Residents “Recycle Right”

Union County, NJ - The Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders is pleased to announce the launch of a new video campaign that provides residents with clear, reliable instructions on how to tell which items to recycle in their community, along with other recycling tips and information. The new 'Recycle Right!' video series is designed to educate residents and help municipalities in Union County make the most of opportunities to save money through recycling.

When the wrong items are placed in the curbside bin, the recycling stream is contaminated. A contaminated recycling stream can result in thousands of dollars in added costs for Union County municipalities.

'A well-run recycling program can contain costs for governments. Every resident can lend a hand simply by choosing only the right items for recycling,' said Freeholder Chair Bette Jane Kowalski.

The new Recycle Right! campaign includes three 45-second videos, available through the free Recycle Coach app for mobile devices.

Free Recycle Coach downloads are available now at online app stores, through the Union County website at ucnj.org/recycling, and through the websites for each of the 21 municipalities in Union County.

The three videos will provide information about recycling rules in a concise, easy-to-understand format. Users can then test their knowledge with interactive questions on the Recycle Coach app.

'We strongly encourage residents to download and use the Recycle Coach app. In addition to the new instructional videos, the app provides reliable, up-to-date information on all residential recycling programs in Union County,' said Freeholder Chair Kowalski.

Existing Recycle Coach users will receive the videos automatically beginning September 30. New users will also receive the videos once they download the app.

The Recycle Coach app provides personalized collection schedules based on the user's place of residence. Once a resident downloads the app, their Recycle Coach calendar will list their local curbside garbage and recycling schedules. The app will advise if there are changes in local collection due to holidays or weather.

Recycle Coach users can also set up recycling reminders and improve their recycling rates through a 'What Goes Where?' search tool.

In addition to information on local recycling programs, the Recycle Coach calendar provides details on countywide recycling events run by Union County, including free personal paper shredding, scrap metal, and household special wastes. These events are available for all Union County residents, regardless of where they live, on a drop-off basis only (no curbside collection).

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is the first state agency in the US to purchase the Recycle Coach app and make it available for the use of all residents, free of charge.

Union County began promoting the app in 2018, and it is the first county in New Jersey to add the new Recycle Right! video campaign.

For information on all Union County recycling events and programs visit ucnj.org/recycling.

Visit The Green Connection at ucnj.org/green-connection for quick links to all Union County environmental programs and resources, including educational and community service activities.

