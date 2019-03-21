Log in
Union County NJ : Offers Free Scrap Metal Recycling

03/21/2019

Union County, NJ - The Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders reminds residents and business owners that free countywide scrap metal recycling drop-off locations are open twice a month beginning on April 4, at the service yard in Rahway River Park and at the Emergency Services Building in Cranford.

A wide variety of metal goods, from household appliances to gutters and sheds, are included in the program.

'This countywide program helps to ensure that everyone in Union County has access to free scrap metal recycling,' said Freeholder Chair Bette Jane Kowalski. 'As a community, we benefit across the board by recycling and conserving resources.'

The scrap metal recycling program is available for use by households, commercial establishments, nonprofit agencies and other organizations.

The two locations are available for drop-off on the first Thursday and third Saturday of each month, from April through November, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Scrap metal from any municipality within Union County may be brought to either of the two drop-off locations:

  • Cranford: Emergency Services Building, 151 Kenilworth Boulevard.
  • Rahway: County service yard in Rahway River Park, located near the Walter J. Ulrich swimming pool, off St. Georges Avenue.

Acceptable items for recycling include aluminum scrap, aluminum cans, aluminum siding, bicycles, brass, copper, dishwashers, electric fans, fencing (chain/wire), freezers, gutters, irons, lawn furniture, metal cabinets, metal sheds, microwaves, pots and pans, railings, refrigerators, stoves, tire rims, toasters, washers and dryers, window frames (no glass), and wire hangers.

In the event of extreme weather, individual recycling events may be cancelled.

For more information about Union County's free scrap metal recycling program, including upcoming dates and directions to the drop-off locations, visit the Bureau of Recycling and Planning online at ucnj.org/recycling/scrap-metal or call the Union County Recycling Hotline at 908-654-9889.

Residents can also download the free Recycle Coach app for easy access to information about all Union County and municipal recycling events and programs.

For quick links to all Union County environmental programs visit The Green Connection, ucnj.org/green-connect.

##

For all Union County programs and services visit ucnj.org, call the Public Info Line, 877-424-1234, email info@ucnj.org or use the online Contact Form.

Connect with Union County on social media.

Photo credit: Mark Buckawiki, flickr.

Union County, NJ published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 18:24:06 UTC
