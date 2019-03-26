Union Gas : Enbridge Gas to Lower Customer Rates April 1, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 25, 2019 - Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge), has received approval from The Ontario Energy Board to decrease the rates its customers pay for natural gas effective April 1, 2019. This change reflects forecasted decreases in North American market prices for natural gas supplies and the cost to transport natural gas from Western Canada and the U.S. into Ontario.

Residential customers who buy natural gas from Enbridge will see decreases ranging from $21 to $76 per year depending on location:

Enbridge rate zone (1) - a decrease of about $56 per year or about 6 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Union South rate zone (M1) - a decrease of about $21 per year or about 3 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Union North West rate zone (R1) - a decrease of about $52 per year or about 6 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Union North East rate zone (R1) - a decrease of about $76 per year or about 7 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Small commercial customers who buy natural gas from the utility will see decreases ranging from $513 to $2,850 per year depending on location.

'Over the past five years, natural gas has been less than half the cost of electricity or oil , which makes it the most economical energy choice for homes and business,' said Malini Giridhar, Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory at Enbridge. 'Our customers can save even more by leveraging Enbridge energy-efficiency rebate programs.'

For information on the energy-efficiency programs available visit:

Union rate zones: Residential: uniongas.com/savemoney Business: uniongas.com/savemoneyandenergy

Enbridge rate zone: Residential: enbridgesmartsavings.com Business: enbridgesmartsavings.com/business



About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.5 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

