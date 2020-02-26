Log in
Union House Launches Sales, Debuts Luxurious Model Residence

02/26/2020 | 12:31pm EST

Fully Furnished Model in the High-End, 41-Residence Community is Available for Buyer Tours

Union House, the newest San Francisco luxury residential community from DM Development, has launched sales of its 41 spacious condominium residences. The featured model residence designed by Handel Architects is located on the third floor of the seven-story community and showcases Union House’s elegant interiors, high ceilings, and oversized picture frame windows.

Union House features a selection of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences and townhomes starting at $1.25M, with over two thirds of residences offering iconic, panoramic views of San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Bay. Premium interiors offer European wide-plank oak flooring, Italian Calacatta marble, and polished nickel finishes. Residences are furnished with state-of-the-art Miele appliances and refined Waterworks fixtures. Oversized, acoustically engineered windows provide a quiet interior experience while allowing an abundance of natural light to flow into each residence. A Penthouse Collection of five premier homes will include upgraded features, with many including expansive private roof terraces.

“We’re excited to begin sales at Union House and reveal our beautiful new condominium residences,” says Mark MacDonald, Co-Founder and CEO of DM Development.

“The homes at Union House highlight the essence of luxurious, urban living with a design aesthetic that elegantly combines heritage with modernity. Handel Architects succeeded at the highest level in creating a magnificent boutique residential building inspired by the grandest mansions in San Francisco and the most iconic boutique hotels throughout Europe.”

Union House’s elegant, stone-panel-and-bronze façade exterior fits seamlessly into the surrounding neighborhood’s historic architecture while enlivening the area with its modern design. Situated at the nexus of the Cow Hollow, Russian Hill, Pacific Heights, and Marina neighborhoods, construction of the mixed-use project is expected to be completed in early 2020.

Designed by award-winning Handel Architects, Union House features a highly appointed double-height lobby with inlaid Portuguese limestone flooring and eucalyptus wood walls with leather panels, an elegant seated parlor with marble fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling custom plaster art piece from the Parisian artisans Atelier Premiere. The building also features a large rooftop Sky Lounge with panoramic views of the City and the Bay and approximately 2,900 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Union House is situated within walking distance of a number of transportation options and boasts a projected Walk Score® of 94, Bike Score® of 73, and Transit Score® of 91.

Marketing and sales for Union House are managed by Polaris Pacific. Interested buyers can visit unionhousesf.com for more information or contact the sales team at sales@unionhousesf.com or (415) 351-1510.

ABOUT DM DEVELOPMENT:

DM Development is a real estate development and investment firm based in San Francisco. The firm sets new standards for residential development by creating and investing in projects that combine bold architectural design with progressive sustainability features to enrich communities and redefine modern living. DM’s development portfolio of completed and in-progress projects include 8 Octavia, 400 Grove Street, 450 Hayes Street, 188 Octavia, 815 Tennessee Street, 311 Grove Street, and Union House in San Francisco and The Harland in West Hollywood. For more information visit: www.dm-dev.com.

ABOUT HANDEL ARCHITECTS:

Handel Architects was founded in 1994 with a commitment to making cities better places to live. They believe that architecture and design matter, and that through their work, they can make a positive difference in the world. They strive to create buildings that are not just things in themselves but serve as catalysts for positive urban and social change.

With over 200 architects and designers in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Hong Kong, their work encompasses projects like the National September 11 Memorial, urban infrastructure and master planning projects, high-density, mixed-use developments, multi-family projects across all income bands, corporate headquarters, and buildings for non-profit, institutional and educational clients around the world.

ABOUT POLARIS PACIFIC:

Polaris Pacific is the West Coast leader in high-density real estate sales and marketing. The firm leverages insight and foresight to deliver unparalleled experiences in major urban markets including Northern and Southern California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.


© Business Wire 2020
