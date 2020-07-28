Union Institute & University : Announces Measures in Response to COVID-19

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University has announced that grants totaling nearly $10,000 have been distributed to students who faced emergency financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were made possible through the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund, which was established by Union's International Alumni Association Board. The university has also taken measures designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus at its brick-and-mortar locations.

COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund

Union Institute & University's International Alumni Association Board created the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help students who need assistance due to the pandemic. The fund provides one-time grants to students who face urgent financial needs after being laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Union faculty and staff have also contributed to the fund. Grants may be made to help students cover expenses such as housing, health care, auto repairs or computer repairs.

Union President Karen Schuster Webb explained, "This is a unique and unprecedented time for the world, and for Union. We are already hearing of how Union students and alumni are working in their communities to overcome the crisis. This fund helps our students persist, graduate, and go out into the world to make a difference."

Anyone can donate. To make a contribution, visit https://myunion.edu/alumni/giving/giving-back. Click the "Ways to Donate" button, scroll down the payment information page to the "Choose Your Designation" box and select COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund.

Protecting students, employees and alumni

Union offers bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certificate programs in a variety of majors. Because most of Union's courses are delivered 100 percent online, the university has been ideally situated to continue delivering high-quality education to its students – with minimal disruptions.

To protect students, faculty and staff, the May Master's Residency and the July Ph.D. Residency were changed to a virtual format. Beginning in March, Union made accommodations to enable faculty and staff who work at its brick-and-mortar locations to work from home. Plans are in place for those employees to return in August, with a staggered schedule to help maintain social distancing. Protective face masks have been ordered for students, faculty and staff to use once normal operations resume. Face masks, with the Union logo, will also be provided to the first 200 Union alumni who request them.

With no immediate end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, the university will monitor the situation and take appropriate measures for the safety of its students, faculty, staff and all members of the Union Community. Dr. Webb added, "From the very beginning of this crisis, we, in higher education, have appreciated the support and guidance of Governor Mike DeWine and Chancellor Randy Gardner. Their support has been – and will continue to be – a valued resource to Ohio's colleges and universities."

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University offers educational programs for those who wish to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of high-quality undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs designed for busy adults. Students can choose to complete their studies online, in the classroom, or through a blend of the two, depending on the program and location.

A private nonprofit institution, Union is a Higher Leadership Commission regionally accredited international university with academic centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-institute--university-announces-measures-in-response-to-covid-19-301100652.html

