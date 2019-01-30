Union Institute & University : Elects New Trustee with Long History of Giving Back

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University, a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees with a social justice focus for adults nationwide, has elected Richard C. (Rick) Stover of Dayton, Ohio to the UI&U Board of Trustees, effective January 24, 2019.

Mr. Stover, a retired businessman has more than 35 years of serving clients and providing solutions to the many complex business issues faced by companies doing business in the U.S. and internationally. He is actively engaged in his community and mirrors Union's mission to engage, enlighten, and empower students to pursue a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

"Giving back was instilled in me by my parents at an early age," said Stover. "My parents didn't have a lot of money, but they leant a helping hand to neighbors and strangers alike. My parents were my role models on how to treat people."

Stover was drawn to Union's mission.

"I think Union offers an important niche in adult learning. Union fills a critical gap for the working adult who needs to complete or expand his or her educational level," said Stover. "I respect that Union is mission driven. I look forward to contributing to the mission by listening, being supportive and helpful, but letting management do their job."

Mr. Stover's election underscores Union's commitment to its social justice values. Union serves diverse populations: minorities (44 percent), women (56 percent), and an older, adult population (average age of 39), and focuses on serving the underserved with curriculum that engages difference and applies theory to practice. Union serves a more than 25% undergraduate Hispanic adult learner population and is the only university in Ohio designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education Hispanic-Serving Institutions Division.

Union President Dr. Karen Schuster Webb looks forward to Trustee Stover's contributions and insight. "Rick is a servant leader. He brings business knowledge and prior university board experience to Union, coupled with the desire to improve communities. We feel fortunate to have Rick join the board."

Stover's recent community activities include:

Citywide Development Corporation, Dayton, Ohio – Board Chair, 2017-2018, Board Vice Chair & Audit/Finance Committee Chair 2015 and 2016

City of Dayton Schools Accountability Committee – Co-Chair, 2018, 2017 and 2016; Committee member since 2008

Financial Executives Institute – President – 2018; Vice-President, 2017, Director and academic liaison 2016; member since 2015

United Rehabilitation Services (URS) Foundation – Board member since 2010 and Capital Campaign member, 2017, 2016 and 2015

Better Business Bureau, Dayton, Ohio, Integrity awards, Judge, 2017 and 2018

Created PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) scholarship fund at University of Dayton in 2014 with continued fundraising efforts

Stover has also been a past officer or board member of many diverse organizations such as the Greater Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Opera, Culture Works, URS, Special Olympics and many others.

Mr. Stover is a current lecturer at the University of Dayton. Trustees re-elected to new terms include Dr. Richard N. Aft and Dr. Shekhar Mitra, both of Cincinnati, Ohio.

