Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Union Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- The president of the country's largest group of labor unions said Sunday that a new North American Free Trade Agreement won't work if it doesn't include Canada, a day after President Trump indicated his willingness to proceed with a bilateral deal with Mexico alone if necessary.

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, which collectively represents 12.5 million workers, said his organization couldn't yet support the nascent trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico because its structure remains too vague.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, even on the Mexico deal," he said on Fox, noting that "the language isn't drafted, we haven't seen whole chapters of the thing."

On Friday, U.S. and Canadian negotiators failed to reach an agreement to revamp a trilateral trade deal that includes Mexico to replace the 1994 Nafta pact. The two sides have agreed to continue the negotiations. Mr. Trump warned on Saturday that there was "no political necessity" to keep Canada in a new Nafta deal, though lawmakers and business groups have warned Congress would be unlikely to ratify a merely bilateral deal. Talks are set to resume this week.

Mr. Trumka said Sunday that Nafta has had a "devastating" effect on American workers, but warned that an effort to cut Canada out would be counterproductive.

"The three countries in North America, the economies are pretty integrated and it's pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal," he said. "We've been aggressively pursuing an agreement that works for the workers in all three countries and I can say we're not done yet."

Union leaders and lawmakers have cautioned they are awaiting details, and warn aspects of the deal that appear positive for union workers could be rendered toothless by the deal's fine print. Especially important to unions is how labor provisions including minimum-wage requirements are verified and enforced.

Last summer, the AFL-CIO circulated a list of changes it wanted to see in a new Nafta, some of which are included in the new handshake agreement with Mexico.

Among these were boosting the amount of automotive content that had to be sourced from within the Nafta region. The new deal would raise that threshold to 75% from 62.5%, increasing pressure on auto makers to source more of their car parts in North America and boost hiring of workers in the region.

"Those provisions can be very, very good," Mr. Trumka said. But he warned that "it doesn't matter what's in that agreement. If we can't monitor it and enforce it effectively, then the agreement will fail for workers and fail for the country."

The deal would further require that 40% to 45% of that content come from factories that pay workers at least $16 an hour, a wage that is higher than in most Mexican factories. Proponents say the measure would encourage companies to keep workers in U.S. and Canadian factories.

The Nafta talks are politically fraught for unions. While Mr. Trump is popular among blue-collar workers, unions have close ties to Democrats. Hillary Clinton won among union households by 8 percentage points in 2016 and President Obama by 18 points in 2012. Mr. Trumka noted on Sunday that 10 percentage points fewer AFL-CIO members voted for Mrs. Clinton than for Mr. Obama because "they didn't believe her on trade, they didn't believe her on a couple of other issues."

"We support those Republicans that support working people," he said.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr. Trumka's remarks.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pArgentina IMF deal could mean reversal of Macri's grain tax cuts
RE
06:08pUnion Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada
DJ
04:27pEXECUTIVE MANSION OF REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA : Presidents Weah, Xi Pledge to Strengthen Liberia–China Ties …US$54 Million Grant to Construct Overpasses at SKD Boulevard, Ministerial Complex Signed
PU
04:12pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with Sudanese president
PU
04:12pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of Sierra Leone
PU
04:11pItalians come before ratings agencies, deputy PM says
RE
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of South Africa
PU
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li holds talks with president of Cote d’Ivoire
PU
03:52pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 China, Egypt to jointly expand cooperation
PU
02:52pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “Turkish economy will emerge stronger from this period”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
3WIPRO : WIPRO : wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion
4SHERWIN-WILLIAMS : SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Lands in Trouble Over 114-Year-Old Paint Ad
5INDONESIA TO WORK WITH ALIBABA'S JACK MA TO INCREASE EXPORTS: minister

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.