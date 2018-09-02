Union Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- The president of the country's largest group of labor unions said Sunday that a new North American Free Trade Agreement won't work if it doesn't include Canada, a day after President Trump indicated his willingness to proceed with a bilateral deal with Mexico alone if necessary.

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, which collectively represents 12.5 million workers, said his organization couldn't yet support the nascent trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico because its structure remains too vague.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, even on the Mexico deal," he said on Fox, noting that "the language isn't drafted, we haven't seen whole chapters of the thing."

On Friday, U.S. and Canadian negotiators failed to reach an agreement to revamp a trilateral trade deal that includes Mexico to replace the 1994 Nafta pact. The two sides have agreed to continue the negotiations. Mr. Trump warned on Saturday that there was "no political necessity" to keep Canada in a new Nafta deal, though lawmakers and business groups have warned Congress would be unlikely to ratify a merely bilateral deal. Talks are set to resume this week.

Mr. Trumka said Sunday that Nafta has had a "devastating" effect on American workers, but warned that an effort to cut Canada out would be counterproductive.

"The three countries in North America, the economies are pretty integrated and it's pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal," he said. "We've been aggressively pursuing an agreement that works for the workers in all three countries and I can say we're not done yet."

Union leaders and lawmakers have cautioned they are awaiting details, and warn aspects of the deal that appear positive for union workers could be rendered toothless by the deal's fine print. Especially important to unions is how labor provisions including minimum-wage requirements are verified and enforced.

Last summer, the AFL-CIO circulated a list of changes it wanted to see in a new Nafta, some of which are included in the new handshake agreement with Mexico.

Among these were boosting the amount of automotive content that had to be sourced from within the Nafta region. The new deal would raise that threshold to 75% from 62.5%, increasing pressure on auto makers to source more of their car parts in North America and boost hiring of workers in the region.

"Those provisions can be very, very good," Mr. Trumka said. But he warned that "it doesn't matter what's in that agreement. If we can't monitor it and enforce it effectively, then the agreement will fail for workers and fail for the country."

The deal would further require that 40% to 45% of that content come from factories that pay workers at least $16 an hour, a wage that is higher than in most Mexican factories. Proponents say the measure would encourage companies to keep workers in U.S. and Canadian factories.

The Nafta talks are politically fraught for unions. While Mr. Trump is popular among blue-collar workers, unions have close ties to Democrats. Hillary Clinton won among union households by 8 percentage points in 2016 and President Obama by 18 points in 2012. Mr. Trumka noted on Sunday that 10 percentage points fewer AFL-CIO members voted for Mrs. Clinton than for Mr. Obama because "they didn't believe her on trade, they didn't believe her on a couple of other issues."

"We support those Republicans that support working people," he said.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr. Trumka's remarks.

