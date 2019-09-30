Log in
Union Medical Healthcare : CHANGE OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

09/30/2019 | 12:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Union Medical Healthcare Limited

香港醫思醫療集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2138)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "Company"), announces that with effect from 2 January 2020, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company will be changed to:-

Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited

Suite 1601, 16/F., Central Tower

28 Queen's Road Central,

Hong Kong

Telephone:

(852) 3707 2600

Fax:

(852) 3707 2699

Application for registration and transfer of shares of the Company should thereafter be lodged with Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited with effect from 2 January 2020. Share certificates uncollected on 31 December 2019 shall be collected from the Company's new Hong Kong Share Registrar from 2 January 2020.

By Order of the Board of

Union Medical Healthcare Limited

Raymond Siu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Tang Chi Fai and Mr. Lee Gabriel; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Luk Kun Shing Ben and Dr. Wang David Guowei, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Ma Ching Nam, Mr. Look Andrew and Mr. Lam Chi Hang Josekin.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Union Medical Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:27:02 UTC
