Union Medical Healthcare : CHANGE OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Union Medical Healthcare Limited
香港醫思醫療集團有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2138)
CHANGE OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR
The board of directors (the "Board") of Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "Company"), announces that with effect from 2 January 2020, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company will be changed to:-
Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited
Suite 1601, 16/F., Central Tower
28 Queen's Road Central,
Hong Kong
Telephone:
(852) 3707 2600
Fax:
(852) 3707 2699
Application for registration and transfer of shares of the Company should thereafter be lodged with Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited with effect from 2 January 2020. Share certificates uncollected on 31 December 2019 shall be collected from the Company's new Hong Kong Share Registrar from 2 January 2020.
By Order of the Board of
Union Medical Healthcare Limited
Raymond Siu
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 30 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Tang Chi Fai and Mr. Lee Gabriel; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Luk Kun Shing Ben and Dr. Wang David Guowei, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Ma Ching Nam, Mr. Look Andrew and Mr. Lam Chi Hang Josekin.
