Union Medical Healthcare : CHANGE OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Union Medical Healthcare Limited

香港醫思醫療集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2138)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "Company"), announces that with effect from 2 January 2020, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company will be changed to:-

Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited

Suite 1601, 16/F., Central Tower

28 Queen's Road Central,

Hong Kong

Telephone: (852) 3707 2600 Fax: (852) 3707 2699

Application for registration and transfer of shares of the Company should thereafter be lodged with Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited with effect from 2 January 2020. Share certificates uncollected on 31 December 2019 shall be collected from the Company's new Hong Kong Share Registrar from 2 January 2020.

By Order of the Board of

Union Medical Healthcare Limited

Raymond Siu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019