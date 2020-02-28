Union Members in Illinois — 2019

News Release Information 20-93-CHI

In 2019, union members accounted for 13.6 percent of wage and salary workers in Illinois, compared with 13.8 percent in 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the union membership rate for 2019 was a series low, while the series peak was in 1993 at 21.0 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Nationwide, union members accounted for 10.3 percent of employed wage and salary workers in 2019, down by 0.2 percentage point from 2018. Since comparable state data became available in 1989, union membership rates in Illinois have been above the U.S. average.

Illinois had 771,000 union members in 2019. In addition to these members, another 61,000 wage and salary workers in Illinois were represented by a union on their main job or covered by an employee association or contract while not being union members themselves. (See table A.) Nationwide, 14.6 million wage and salary workers were union members in 2019 and 1.8 million wage and salary workers were not affiliated with a union but had jobs covered by a union contract.

Year Total employed Members of unions Represented by unions Total Percent of employed Total Percent of employed 2009 5,435 951 17.5 997 18.3 2010 5,434 844 15.5 891 16.4 2011 5,408 876 16.2 929 17.2 2012 5,486 801 14.6 852 15.5 2013 5,397 851 15.8 882 16.3 2014 5,500 831 15.1 880 16.0 2015 5,566 847 15.2 892 16.0 2016 5,587 812 14.5 856 15.3 2017 5,516 827 15.0 872 15.8 2018 5,694 786 13.8 839 14.7 2019 5,658 771 13.6 832 14.7 Note: Data refer to the sole or principal job of full- and part-time wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

In 2019, 28 states and the District of Columbia had union membership rates below that of the U.S. average, 10.3 percent, while 21 states had rates above it and 1 state had the same rate. (See table 1.) Eight states had union membership rates below 5.0 percent in 2019. South Carolina and North Carolina had the lowest rates (2.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively). The next lowest rates were in Texas and Virginia (4.0 percent each). Two states had union membership rates over 20.0 percent in 2019: Hawaii (23.5 percent) and New York (21.0 percent). (See chart 2.)

Over half of the 14.6 million union members in the U.S. lived in just seven states (California, 2.5 million; New York, 1.7 million; Illinois, 0.8 million; Pennsylvania, 0.7 million; and New Jersey, Ohio, and Washington, 0.6 million each), though these states accounted for only about one-third of wage and salary employment nationally.

Technical Note

The estimates in this release are obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau from a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households. The union membership data are tabulated from one-quarter of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded.

Beginning in January of each year, data reflect revised population controls used in the CPS. Additional information about population controls is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#pop.

Information about the reliability of data from the CPS and guidance on estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Definitions

The principal definitions used in this release are described briefly below.

Union members. Data refer to members of a labor union or an employee association similar to a union.

Union membership rate. Data refer to the proportion of total wage and salary workers who are union members.

Represented by unions. Data refer to both union members and workers who report no union affiliation but whose jobs are covered by a union or an employee association contract.

Wage and salary workers. Workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors. Union membership and earnings data exclude all self-employed workers, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses.

