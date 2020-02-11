Union Members in New York and New Jersey — 2019

News Release Information 20-215-NEW

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

In 2019, union members accounted for 21.0 percent of wage and salary workers in New York and 15.7 percent in New Jersey, compared with 22.3 and 14.9 percent, respectively, in 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that New York had the second-highest union membership rate in the nation. (See chart 1 and table A.) Nationwide, union members accounted for 10.3 percent of employed wage and salary workers in 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from the 2018 rate. Since 1989, when comparable state data became available, union membership rates in New York and in New Jersey have been above the U.S. average.

New York had 1,732,000 union members in 2019 and New Jersey had 642,000 union members. In addition to these members, another 145,000 wage and salary workers in New York and 70,000 in New Jersey were represented by a union on their main job or covered by an employee association or contract while not union members themselves. (See table A.) Nationwide, 14.6 million wage and salary workers were union members in 2019, and 1.8 million wage and salary workers were not affiliated with a union but had jobs covered by a union contract.

Year Total employed Members of unions Represented by unions Total Percent of employed Total Percent of employed New York 2009 8,021 2,019 25.2 2,182 27.2 2010 8,078 1,959 24.2 2,099 26.0 2011 7,920 1,906 24.1 2,068 26.1 2012 7,936 1,841 23.2 1,975 24.9 2013 8,149 1,986 24.4 2,104 25.8 2014 8,060 1,980 24.6 2,081 25.8 2015 8,249 2,038 24.7 2,141 26.0 2016 8,227 1,942 23.6 2,075 25.2 2017 8,472 2,017 23.8 2,148 25.3 2018 8,404 1,872 22.3 2,027 24.1 2019 8,253 1,732 21.0 1,877 22.7 New Jersey 2009 3,734 721 19.3 742 19.9 2010 3,734 637 17.1 660 17.7 2011 3,816 615 16.1 641 16.8 2012 3,796 611 16.1 636 16.8 2013 3,814 611 16.0 632 16.6 2014 3,860 635 16.5 664 17.2 2015 3,880 596 15.4 644 16.6 2016 4,007 644 16.1 666 16.6 2017 3,898 630 16.2 665 17.1 2018 3,935 587 14.9 639 16.2 2019 4,094 642 15.7 712 17.4 Note: Data refer to the sole or principal job of full- and part-time wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

In 2019, 28 states and the District of Columbia had union membership rates below that of the U.S. average, 10.3 percent, while 21 states had rates above it and 1 state had the same rate. (See table 1.) Eight states had union membership rates below 5.0 percent in 2019. South Carolina and North Carolina had the lowest rates (2.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively). The next lowest rates were in Texas and Virginia (4.0 percent each). Two states had union membership rates over 20.0 percent in 2019: Hawaii (23.5 percent) and New York (21.0 percent). (See chart 2.)

Over half of the 14.6 million union members in the U.S. lived in just seven states (California, 2.5 million; New York, 1.7 million; Illinois, 0.8 million; Pennsylvania, 0.7 million; and New Jersey, Ohio, and Washington, 0.6 million each), though these states accounted for only about one-third of wage and salary employment nationally.

Technical Note

The estimates in this release are obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau from a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households. The union membership data are tabulated from one-quarter of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded.

Beginning in January of each year, data reflect revised population controls used in the CPS. Additional information about population controls is available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm.

Information about the reliability of data from the CPS and guidance on estimating standard errors is available at https://www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Definitions

The principal definitions used in this release are described briefly below.

Union members. Data refer to members of a labor union or an employee association similar to a union.

Union membership rate. Data refer to the proportion of total wage and salary workers who are union members.

Represented by unions. Data refer to both union members and workers who report no union affiliation but whose jobs are covered by a union or an employee association contract.

Wage and salary workers. Workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors. Union membership and earnings data exclude all self-employed workers, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses.

