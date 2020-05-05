Union Plus - Bachelor's Degree Completion Program

Now enrolling for summer classes, starting May 18 and June 22, 2020.

Summer enrollment update and free college extension:

Students who enroll in the summer 2020 classes will complete their ENTIRE DEGREE FOR FREE until graduation, not just the summer term.¹

Bachelor's Degree Completion Program For Union Families

As a complement to the Union Plus Free College program, union members and their families can complete a Bachelor's Degree online with little to no cost thanks to a partnership with Central State University (CSU).

An Associate degree or 60 credit hours in the intended major is required to enroll. Students who have earned an Associate Degree or college credit outside of their intended major, will begin with the Free College program at Eastern Gateway Community College and then, transfer into Bachelor's Degree Completion program at CSU.

Student Success Grant Ensures Low Out-of-Pocket Costs

Students must apply for federal financial aid and use any grants to pay the tuition. They must also use any employer-sponsored tuition assistance. The Student Success Grant will be applied toward tuition, fees and books so the most full-time students will pay in annual out-of-pocket costs is $4,500 per year ($187.50 per credit). For many, it will be significantly less and for some, even zero (depending on available federal grants)*. E-textbooks and fees are included in the out-of-pocket maximum.

Central State University is Regionally Accredited

Central State University, established in 1887, is a respected, regionally accredited academic institution. A public land-grant college, CSU is governed by the Ohio Department of Higher Ed and is part of the University System of Ohio.

Bachelor's Degrees Offered

Business Management

Teacher Education, licensure and non-licensure (PreK-5th grade)

Criminal Justice

Classes Begin Every Eight Weeks

All courses are conducted online

Students can take one or more courses

Courses are offered in both 16- and 8-week formats

CSU accepts as many previous credits as possible

