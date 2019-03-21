Union Submits Counter-Offer in Bid to End Lockout at Alcoa Quebec Smelter

By Colin Kellaher



The United Steelworkers union on Thursday said it has made a counterproposal in a bid to end the more than year-old lockout at an Alcoa smelter in Canada.

The union said it hopes the proposal will lead to talks to settle the 14-month lockout of more than 1,000 employees at the Aluminerie de Becancour Inc. smelter in Quebec.

An Alcoa spokesman said the company will review the proposal.

Union members earlier this month voted overwhelmingly to reject ABI's most recent offer.

The union said its counterproposal includes a member-funded pension plan, which it termed a "huge concession" on what has been a major sticking point in the lockout. The proposed funding model moves away from a defined benefit plan, where risk is assumed by the employer.

Alcoa owns 75% of ABI, while Rio Tinto PLC owns the remaining 25%.

