Unions Push Taxes Targeting Wealthy to Plug New York's Budget Deficit

By Jimmy Vielkind

ALBANY, N. Y. -- A surcharge on stock buybacks. A special assessment on pieds-à-terre. New charges on luxury yachts and private jets.

Unions and progressive organizations are offering ways to raise more money for the state budget that involve taxing high-income New Yorkers, who already account for more than half of the state's revenue.

While the groups are also pushing for a broad-based income tax increase, they say targeted surcharges that apply to the wealthiest in the state may have a better chance of becoming law, especially as the state faces a deficit and lawmakers stand for re-election this year.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Democrat representing a swath of Manhattan's West Side, is sponsoring bills to roll back sales tax exemptions approved in 2015 for yachts and private jets, which cost the state $14 million a year. He also is supporting legislation to impose an annual levy on pieds-à-terre, which he defines as non-primary residences with a market value of at least $5 million.

"It's highly symbolic, but necessary that we ensure New Yorkers know the people who can pay the most do so when you have such a yawning gap in our budget," Mr. Hoylman said in an interview.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said additional taxes on the wealthy will drive them to other states. The Democratic governor proposed a $168 billion budget last month that included new revenue from the potential legalization of recreational marijuana, but avoided increases in taxes and fees. Mr. Cuomo addressed a projected $6.1 billion deficit by restraining growth in the state outlays for school aid and Medicaid.

The governor also increased projections for state revenues based on better-than-expected state income-tax collections at the end of 2019. The state projects it will receive $56.8 billion in personal income taxes during the fiscal year that starts on April 1. Budget Director Robert Mujica said in January that the highest-earning 2% of New Yorkers, or roughly 188,000 tax filers, will account for half of that amount.

"We need to make sure that we're not just taxing individuals, but we're controlling spending," Mr. Mujica said in an interview on WNYC public radio this week.

Democrats control both the state Assembly and Senate. The leaders of each chamber said they would consider the ideas for raising revenue as they develop their own budget proposals, which are due to be made public in March.

Republican Party state chairman Nick Langworthy faulted the Democrats' interest in new taxes.

"Obviously the mentality of those running the show is: eat the rich," he said.

Michael Kink, executive director of the Strong for All coalition of labor unions, said he was skeptical that wealthy New Yorkers would leave in response to higher taxes. He said progressive groups that were active during the 2018 elections are now organizing voters around "budget justice," which means higher taxes to pay for investments in schools, housing and health care.

"We are trying to make sure lawmakers have a good, strong menu of items to look at that only target the superrich," Mr. Kink said, noting tax increases on the wealthy are more popular with voters than cuts to government services.

On Wednesday Mr. Kink stood with members of the Communications Workers of America, a union representing telecom employees, and two legislators to propose a 0.5% tax on corporate stock buybacks, which he estimated could raise $3.2 billion in the next fiscal year.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, a Democrat from Manhattan who is sponsoring the bill, said the levy was so small that "companies would barely feel the effects."

Partnership for New York City chief executive Kathryn Wylde, who advocates on behalf of businesses including financial firms, said such a tax would chase trading activity out of state.

"The idea that they're going to raise money off this kind of approach is terribly naive because there won't be any people or activity to tax. It's a global economy -- big business can go anywhere," she said.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com