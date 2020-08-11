Log in
Uniper sells some German, Nordic power ahead at above-market prices

08/11/2020 | 02:16am EDT

German utility Uniper has sold large volumes of its future German hydropower output as well as Nordic nuclear and hydropower at above-market prices, slides for an analyst call showed on Tuesday.

Alongside its second-quarter results, the company disclosed it had sold 85% of its German hydropower output for 2021 and 70% for 2022 at average prices of 46 euros ($54.03) and 48 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) respectively.

It has also sold 80% of Nordic nuclear and hydropower for 2021 and 40% of 2022 output at averages of 27 euros and 24 euros respectively.

Hedge rates of forward production volumes are tracked in the wholesale electricity market as an indication of earnings, to assess future volumes tied up with counterparties, and the value of forward production.[EL/DE]

The German wholesale price for round-the-clock power from all generation sources, which serves as a European benchmark, closed at 40.4 euros for 2021 on Monday, and at 44.3 euros for 2022, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Uniper, which is majority owned by Finland's Fortum [FORTUM.HE], achieved an average price of 46 euros for German 2020 output and 29 euros for Nordic output in these product categories.

It also still operates coal and gas-fired and some renewable power, forward sales of which were not detailed.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Michelle Martin)
