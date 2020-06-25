Log in
Uniphore : Named in the 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support Report

06/25/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Seven years after being recognized as a Cool Vendor in Human-Machine Interfaces1, Gartner revisits Uniphore and writes about “Where are they Now”

Uniphore, an early conversational service automation category leader, today announced that Gartner has written up additional information on the company within the “Where Are They Now?” section of the 2020 Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support2 report.

Gartner states in the report, “This research does not constitute an exhaustive list of vendors in any given technology area, but is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.”

The report goes on to further point out, “Consistency and personalization are key to providing effortless customer service experiences which along with better employee experiences, will increase both customer and employee loyalty.”

"In an era where customer experience is making or breaking businesses, organizations can no longer rely on point products that have only a few use cases to solve their challenges. They need to work with a leader like Uniphore who has a complete AI-driven conversational service automation platform that can address a wide range of use cases for better CX,” said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore. "We highly recommend reading this Gartner Cool Vendor report if you are a global organization looking to improve your contact centers efficiency while also improving the customer and agent experience.”

The report also states that "the message is becoming clearer: to deliver stronger and more sustainable customer experience, organizations need to shift to a digital-first agenda supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for both automated and assisted service personalized customer interactions."

“Being named a Gartner Cool Vendor back in 2013 was such an honor and really set us on the road to success as we expanded our offerings, delivered innovations for customers and enhanced our portfolio,” said Ravi Saraogi, President and co-founder of Uniphore. “Now, to have Gartner relook at our company and share their findings in the ‘Where are they now’ section of the Cool Vendor report, is amazing.”

To download a free copy of the Gartner 2020 Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support report, please click here.

  1. Garner, “Cool Vendors in Human-Machine Interface” Adib Carl Ghubril, Angela McIntyre, Tuong Nguyen, Arup Roy, Vishal Tripathi, Michele Reitz, Masao Kuniba, 18 April 2013.
  2. Gartner, "Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support," Steve Blood, Nadine LeBlanc, Jason Wong, Drew Kraus, Brian Manusama, Bern Elliot, Jim Robinson, 15 May 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Uniphore:

Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Service Automation. The Company’s vision is to disrupt an outdated customer service model by bridging the gap between human and machine using voice, AI and automation. So that every voice, on every call, is truly heard.

Uniphore enables businesses globally to deliver transformational customer service by providing an automation platform where digital agents take over transactional conversations from humans, coach agents during calls, and accurately predict language, emotion, and intent. All in real-time. Conversational Automation & Analytics, Conversational Assistant and Conversational Security elevate how enterprises support and engage their customers, build loyalty and realize efficiencies.

For more information, please visit www.uniphore.com and connect with us on LinkedIn Twitter, facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
