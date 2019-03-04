Uniphore Software Systems : Launches auMina QSense™ to Transform Performance Management in Customer Facing Roles

Uniphore Software Systems, the global Conversational AI technology
company, has launched auMina QSense™ which is a smart quality management
tool for business analysts, quality analysts and agents at contact
centers that helps transform their current performance management
process in customer facing roles. auMina QSense™ can support contact
centers by reducing the need for manual interventions while delivering
on-the-job coaching and training at scale to drive superior customer
service through actionable insights.
The new solution expands Uniphore’s conversational analytics portfolio
to meet the expectations of customers who require a more sophisticated
solution to enhance customer interactions and make customer service a
source of competitive advantage.
auMina QSense™ comes with an interactive dashboard for a holistic view
of agent performances which can benefit quality assurance managers who
manage large teams. It provides a single window display of all gradients
of agent performance and insights about call quality, customer behavior
and communication analysis. AI driven conversational analytics also
enables auMina QSense™ to drive smarter call sampling for accurate
quality audits, reducing the time taken for analysis through manual
interventions.
To redefine people, process and training, auMina QSense™ can also
provide agents with quick feedback, and reviews, thereby helping them
improve consistently through access to assessment sheets, feedback logs
and performance tracking mechanisms. This in turn ensures that the agent
is always aware of compliance and quality requirements.
Umesh Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO, Uniphore Software Systems, said,
“Conversational AI and Analytics are emerging as pivotal technologies to
drive holistic people management, performance enhancement, and process
optimization programs across the globe, driven by the need for
organizations to raise the bar and deliver great customer experiences
and increased customer loyalty.”
Mr. Sachdev added, “In this context, auMina QSense™ will empower
companies to drive Customer Service Quality and Agent Performance,
leading to workforce enhancement and a quantum jump in customer
engagement by bringing the benefits of automation through conversational
AI and modernizing the entire process.”
Dan Miller, Lead Analyst & Founder, Opus Research, a leading thought
leader in the conversational AI space, commented, “In our recent
survey, enterprise decision makers identified the need for
Conversational Analytics to be applied in real time to support agent
training and quality management as a key driver for future investment.
With auMina QSense™ Uniphore responds directly to the crying need to
empower quality managers in contact centers with AI-infused, real time
feedback and coaching to help their agents be more and provide a better
customer experience.”
About Uniphore
Uniphore is a global Conversational AI technology company. Uniphore
enables businesses to deliver transformational customer service across
touchpoints by providing an integrated suite of software products for
Conversational Analytics, Conversational Assistant and Conversational
Security. It has offices in USA, Singapore and India.
Uniphore was founded in 2008 at IIT Madras, India. It was recognized as
a Technology Fast 500 company in Asia Pacific by Deloitte and ranked
10th in Deloitte’s Fast 50. Uniphore’s Co-founder & CEO, Umesh Sachdev,
was named as one of the ‘10 Millennials Changing the World’ by TIME
Magazine, and ‘Innovators Under 35’ by MIT Technology Review. Uniphore’s
investors include John Chambers, Chiratae Ventures, IIFL, Kris
Gopalakrishnan, Ray Stata, YourNest Angel Fund and India Angel Network.
For more information, please visit www.uniphore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005754/en/