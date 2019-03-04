Uniphore Software Systems : Launches auMina QSense™ to Transform Performance Management in Customer Facing Roles

Actionable insights through innovative conversational AI based analytics features will enhance customer engagement process

Uniphore Software Systems, the global Conversational AI technology company, has launched auMina QSense™ which is a smart quality management tool for business analysts, quality analysts and agents at contact centers that helps transform their current performance management process in customer facing roles. auMina QSense™ can support contact centers by reducing the need for manual interventions while delivering on-the-job coaching and training at scale to drive superior customer service through actionable insights.

The new solution expands Uniphore’s conversational analytics portfolio to meet the expectations of customers who require a more sophisticated solution to enhance customer interactions and make customer service a source of competitive advantage.

auMina QSense™ comes with an interactive dashboard for a holistic view of agent performances which can benefit quality assurance managers who manage large teams. It provides a single window display of all gradients of agent performance and insights about call quality, customer behavior and communication analysis. AI driven conversational analytics also enables auMina QSense™ to drive smarter call sampling for accurate quality audits, reducing the time taken for analysis through manual interventions.

To redefine people, process and training, auMina QSense™ can also provide agents with quick feedback, and reviews, thereby helping them improve consistently through access to assessment sheets, feedback logs and performance tracking mechanisms. This in turn ensures that the agent is always aware of compliance and quality requirements.

Umesh Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO, Uniphore Software Systems, said, “Conversational AI and Analytics are emerging as pivotal technologies to drive holistic people management, performance enhancement, and process optimization programs across the globe, driven by the need for organizations to raise the bar and deliver great customer experiences and increased customer loyalty.”

Mr. Sachdev added, “In this context, auMina QSense™ will empower companies to drive Customer Service Quality and Agent Performance, leading to workforce enhancement and a quantum jump in customer engagement by bringing the benefits of automation through conversational AI and modernizing the entire process.”

Dan Miller, Lead Analyst & Founder, Opus Research, a leading thought leader in the conversational AI space, commented, “In our recent survey, enterprise decision makers identified the need for Conversational Analytics to be applied in real time to support agent training and quality management as a key driver for future investment. With auMina QSense™ Uniphore responds directly to the crying need to empower quality managers in contact centers with AI-infused, real time feedback and coaching to help their agents be more and provide a better customer experience.”

About Uniphore

Uniphore is a global Conversational AI technology company. Uniphore enables businesses to deliver transformational customer service across touchpoints by providing an integrated suite of software products for Conversational Analytics, Conversational Assistant and Conversational Security. It has offices in USA, Singapore and India.

Uniphore was founded in 2008 at IIT Madras, India. It was recognized as a Technology Fast 500 company in Asia Pacific by Deloitte and ranked 10th in Deloitte’s Fast 50. Uniphore’s Co-founder & CEO, Umesh Sachdev, was named as one of the ‘10 Millennials Changing the World’ by TIME Magazine, and ‘Innovators Under 35’ by MIT Technology Review. Uniphore’s investors include John Chambers, Chiratae Ventures, IIFL, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ray Stata, YourNest Angel Fund and India Angel Network.

For more information, please visit www.uniphore.com.

