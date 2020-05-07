|
Unipro : (07.05.20) Unipro Group 3M 2020 results
Unipro PJSC 2020 3M results
Income stabilization on 2018 levels
EBITDA1,2
9.1 bn
|
7.7 bn
|
|
7.6 bn
|
3M 2018
|
3M 2019
|
3M 2020
Underlying net income1,2
6.2 bn
|
5.0 bn
|
|
5.0 bn
|
3M 2018
|
3M 2019
|
3M 2020
EBIT1,2
7.6 bn
|
6.1 bn
|
|
6.2 bn
|
3M 2018
|
3M 2019
|
3M 2020
CAPEX3
|
3.0 bn
|
3.1 bn
|
2.0 bn
|
|
|
3M 2018
|
3M 2019
|
3M 2020
Highlights
-
Electricity margin in Q1 2020 is back to the level of 2018 following the extraordinary 1H 2019 results.
-
Some sustainably positive factors (no electricity imports from Kazakhstan, improved mechanism of grids capacity) were leveled out by extremely high temperatures all over across Russia and high water levels.
-
No impact of pandemic on the Q1 2020 results.
-
The main amount of CAPEX was used for repair works at Berezovskaya Unit 3. The decline was caused by less capital intense works.
-
Unipro Group IFRS stand alone, in RUB.
-
Adjusted for extraordinary effects
|
3. Including investments in subsidiaries
|
2
|
|
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Berezovskaya Unit 3 re-commissioning at the end of 2020
Capex (to be) spent on project1 (%)
16%
84%
|
Already spent
|
To be spent
Boiler installation
Project status:
-
Achievements in Q1 2020: targeted headcount was reached, gas leak tightness tests of the boiler gas-air duct were successfully completed, readiness of boiler steam water blowing systems.
-
COVID-19and strict quarantine measures at the beginning of Q2 have lead to lower number of repair personnel and have triggered a commissioning postponement towards the end of 2020.
-
The next milestones are:
-
-
Electrical works will be finalized in July 2020,
-
Steam water oxygen cleaning will take place in July 2020,
-
Thermal insulation coating will be completed by August 2020.
-
Project budget1: RUB 36bn CAPEX spent, RUB 7bn CAPEX to be spent. Slight budget increase is caused by the increase of costs for maintaining the construction site and the extension of contracts with scaffolding contractors.
Burner
installation
Thermal insulation
|
|
Weighing of
|
Steam-
|
|
|
the boiler
|
|
|
oxygen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cleaning
|
Balancing starts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Launch
|
|
|
3
|
|
1. According to March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Hydro generation and mild winter are driving prices
European zone
-
In Q1 2020 DAM prices decreased by 6.6% y-o-y
-
Power consumption decreased by 3.1%1 due to abnormally warm weather (average temperature was 4 degrees Celsius higher than in previous year)
-
Hydro generation increased by 35%
-
Decreased export to Finland and Baltic countries because of high water levels, abnormally warm winter and low power consumption in these countries
-
Gas prices indexation by 1.4% from July 1, 2019
Siberian zone
-
In Q1 2020 DAM prices decreased by 13.1% y-o-y
-
Power consumption at the level of last year
-
Hydro generation growth by 13%
Regulatory changes
-
Modernization capacity auction for 2026 has been shifted from April 1 to July 1, 2020
Еurope: DAM prices and hydro generation
|
RUB/MWh
|
|
|
Hydro generation Europe (GW)
|
1500
|
|
|
Saldo of export & import
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAM Europe
|
|
|
|
1350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Mar
|
May
|
Jul
|
Sep
|
Nov
|
Jan
|
Mar
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
Siberia: DAM prices and hydro generation
|
RUB/MWh
|
Hydro generation Siberia (GW)
|
1300
|
DAM Siberia
|
|
1100
|
|
900
|
|
700
|
|
500
|
300
|
Jan
|
Mar
|
May
|
Jul
|
Sep
|
Nov
|
Jan
|
Mar
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
GW 12
10
8
6
4
2
0
GW 16
14
12
10
8
1.The calculation was prepared on the basis of comparable data. The leap year effect is excluded.
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Margin decrease back to the level of 2018
EBITDA1 3М 2020 ► 3М 2019
RUB bn
3М 2019
Mаrgin2
Controllable costs /income
Non-Controllable costs/ Other income3
3М 2020
Margin decreased2 by 14.2% to RUB 10.6 bn
-
Production volumes and electricity prices decrease due to abnormally warm weather, export decline and high water levels in both pricing zones.
-
CSA payments decrease because of government bond yields reduction and regulatory parameters precising of DAM forecast calculation in CSA price.
-
Moderate KOM prices increase partially offset CSA payments decrease.
Costs
Successful costs management somewhat compensated margin decline. Сosts decrease caused by one-offs, for instance, CCGT and some other maintenance, infrastructure costs reduction.
Controllable costs at 2018 year level.
|
1.
|
Adjusted for extraordinary effects
|
|
2.
|
Excluding sales which are not considered in gross margin calculation
|
|
3.
|
«Other income» includes sales which are not considered in gross margin calculation
|
5
|
|
|
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Outlook and dividend guidance
|
EBITDA outlook
|
|
Outlook EBITDA for 2020:
|
RUB bn
|
|
|
|
29.6
|
35
|
Q1 2020 results are entirely in line with the latest EBITDA 2020 guidance for
|
27.9
|
26-28
|
the ongoing business (without Berio-3 contribution) at the level of RUB 26-
|
28bn. The guidance might be reviewed depending on the pandemic crisis developments, especially the electricity demand level and the collection rate.
Dividend outlook:
Berezovskaya Unit 3 Current business
Dividend guidance1
RUB bn
20 20
14
-
Dividend payment in June-July 2020 at a level of RUB 7bn as planned.
-
Cash-flowrisks associated with the pandemic crises including the postponement of the recommissioning of Berezovskaya Unit 3 towards end of 2020 do not allow us to commit to a clear dividend guidance for December 2020.
-
A softer development of the pandemic crisis will allow to pay dividends in December at a level of RUB 7bn.
-
The dividend guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged.
Berezovskaya Unit 3 Current business
1. Dividend payments for reporting periods. The reporting period is the year in which payments are made to the majority of shareholders
|
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
|
6
|
Financials
Кey P&L items, in RUB bn
|
|
|
|
|
3М 2019
|
3М 2020
|
|
|
|
Sales1
|
22.8
|
20.3
|
Fuel costs
|
-9.6
|
-8.6
|
Other expenses
|
-0.8
|
-1.1
|
Margin
|
12.4
|
10.6
|
Controllable costs
|
-2.8
|
-2.7
|
Non-controllable costs2
|
-0.7
|
-0.4
|
Other operating income
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
EBITDA
|
9.1
|
7.6
|
EBIT
|
7.6
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
Underlying net income
|
6.2
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
1. Excludes revenues which are not considered in gross margin calculation
|
|
2. Includes sales which are not considered in gross margin calculation
|
8
|
|
|
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Operating KPIs
Оperating KPIs per power plant
|
|
Gross MW installed1, MWt
|
CSA MW installed
|
TWh produced2
|
|
|
Total
|
CSA
|
3М 2019
|
3М 2020
|
3М 2019
|
3М 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surgutskaya-2
|
5 667
|
807
|
70%
|
64%
|
8.6
|
7.9
|
Berezovskaya3
|
2 400
|
800
|
45%
|
33%
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
Shaturskaya
|
1 500
|
400
|
32%
|
27%
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
Smolenskaya
|
630
|
0
|
25%
|
23%
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Yaivinskaya
|
1 048
|
448
|
55%
|
53%
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unipro total
|
11 245
|
2 455
|
56%
|
49%
|
13.6
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Installed capacity at the end of the period (own consumption is not deductible)
-
Gross production (own consumption is not deducted)
|
3. Berezovskaya Unit 3 is under repair
|
9
|
|
|
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Earnings streams
Earnings streams per component1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity sales in
|
Capacity sales in GW3
|
Average price or tariff
|
Average price or tariff
|
|
TWh2
|
|
|
|
|
|
3М 2020
|
3М 2020
|
3М 2019
|
3М 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity, DAM Zone 1
|
7.8
|
-
|
1 069 RUB/MWh
|
1 009 RUB/MWh
|
Electricity, DAM Zone 2
|
1.5
|
-
|
993 RUB/MWh
|
880 RUB/MWh
|
Electricity, regulated
|
3.2
|
-
|
703 RUB/MWh
|
716 RUB/MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capacity, KOM Zone 1
|
-
|
4.7
|
135 kRUB/MW/month
|
139 kRUB/MW/month
|
Capacity, KOM Zone 2
|
-
|
1.0
|
238 kRUB/MW/month
|
231 kRUB/MW/month
|
Capacity, CSA Zone 1
|
-
|
1.6
|
1 117 kRUB/MW/month
|
1 076 kRUB/MW/month
|
Capacity, regulated
|
-
|
2.8
|
127 kRUB/MW/month
|
133 kRUB/MW/month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Does not include some revenue positions, e.g. heat sales
-
Shows TWh applicable for day ahead electricity sales, i.e. may have deviations to electricity production
|
3. Shows GW applicable for capacity sales, i.e. may have deviations to installed capacity
|
10
|
|
|
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Reporting calendar & contacts
|
Date
|
Event
|
|
|
28 July 2020
|
Publication of RAS financial statements of Unipro for 6 months 2020
|
|
|
|
11
|
August 2020
|
Publication of IFRS financial results of Unipro Group for 6 months 2020
|
|
|
|
27
|
October 2020
|
Publication of RAS financial statements of Unipro Group for 9 months 2020
|
|
|
|
10
|
November 2020
|
Publication of IFRS financial results of Unipro Group for 9 months 2020
Contacts
|
Dmitri Ermilichev
|
Mail: Ermilichev_D@unipro.energy
|
Phone: +7 (495) 545-3838
Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Unipro Group and other information currently available to Unipro Group. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Unipro Group does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
12
Disclaimer
|
|