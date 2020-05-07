Log in
Unipro : (07.05.20)  Unipro Group 3M 2020 results

05/07/2020 | 04:59am EDT

Unipro PJSC 2020 3M results

7 May2020

Income stabilization on 2018 levels

EBITDA1,2

9.1 bn

7.7 bn

7.6 bn

3M 2018

3M 2019

3M 2020

Underlying net income1,2

6.2 bn

5.0 bn

5.0 bn

3M 2018

3M 2019

3M 2020

EBIT1,2

7.6 bn

6.1 bn

6.2 bn

3M 2018

3M 2019

3M 2020

CAPEX3

3.0 bn

3.1 bn

2.0 bn

3M 2018

3M 2019

3M 2020

Highlights

  • Electricity margin in Q1 2020 is back to the level of 2018 following the extraordinary 1H 2019 results.
  • Some sustainably positive factors (no electricity imports from Kazakhstan, improved mechanism of grids capacity) were leveled out by extremely high temperatures all over across Russia and high water levels.
  • No impact of pandemic on the Q1 2020 results.
  • The main amount of CAPEX was used for repair works at Berezovskaya Unit 3. The decline was caused by less capital intense works.
  1. Unipro Group IFRS stand alone, in RUB.
  2. Adjusted for extraordinary effects

3. Including investments in subsidiaries

2

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

Berezovskaya Unit 3 re-commissioning at the end of 2020

Capex (to be) spent on project1 (%)

16%

84%

Already spent

To be spent

Boiler installation

Project status:

  • Achievements in Q1 2020: targeted headcount was reached, gas leak tightness tests of the boiler gas-air duct were successfully completed, readiness of boiler steam water blowing systems.
  • COVID-19and strict quarantine measures at the beginning of Q2 have lead to lower number of repair personnel and have triggered a commissioning postponement towards the end of 2020.
  • The next milestones are:
    • Electrical works will be finalized in July 2020,
    • Steam water oxygen cleaning will take place in July 2020,
    • Thermal insulation coating will be completed by August 2020.
  • Project budget1: RUB 36bn CAPEX spent, RUB 7bn CAPEX to be spent. Slight budget increase is caused by the increase of costs for maintaining the construction site and the extension of contracts with scaffolding contractors.

Burner

installation

Thermal insulation

Weighing of

Steam-

the boiler

oxygen

cleaning

Balancing starts

Launch

3

1. According to March 31, 2020

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

Hydro generation and mild winter are driving prices

European zone

  • In Q1 2020 DAM prices decreased by 6.6% y-o-y
  • Power consumption decreased by 3.1%1 due to abnormally warm weather (average temperature was 4 degrees Celsius higher than in previous year)
  • Hydro generation increased by 35%
  • Decreased export to Finland and Baltic countries because of high water levels, abnormally warm winter and low power consumption in these countries
  • Gas prices indexation by 1.4% from July 1, 2019

Siberian zone

  • In Q1 2020 DAM prices decreased by 13.1% y-o-y
  • Power consumption at the level of last year
  • Hydro generation growth by 13%

Regulatory changes

  • Modernization capacity auction for 2026 has been shifted from April 1 to July 1, 2020

Еurope: DAM prices and hydro generation

RUB/MWh

Hydro generation Europe (GW)

1500

Saldo of export & import

DAM Europe

1350

1200

1050

900

Jan

Mar

May

Jul

Sep

Nov

Jan

Mar

2019

2020

Siberia: DAM prices and hydro generation

RUB/MWh

Hydro generation Siberia (GW)

1300

DAM Siberia

1100

900

700

500

300

Jan

Mar

May

Jul

Sep

Nov

Jan

Mar

2019

2020

GW 12

10

8

6

4

2

0

GW 16

14

12

10

8

1.The calculation was prepared on the basis of comparable data. The leap year effect is excluded.

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

4

Margin decrease back to the level of 2018

EBITDA1 3М 2020 3М 2019

Highlights

RUB bn

3М 2019

Mаrgin2

Controllable costs /income

Non-Controllable costs/ Other income3

3М 2020

9.1

-1.8

0.2

0.1

7.6

Margin decreased2 by 14.2% to RUB 10.6 bn

  • Production volumes and electricity prices decrease due to abnormally warm weather, export decline and high water levels in both pricing zones.
  • CSA payments decrease because of government bond yields reduction and regulatory parameters precising of DAM forecast calculation in CSA price.
  • Moderate KOM prices increase partially offset CSA payments decrease.

Costs

Successful costs management somewhat compensated margin decline. Сosts decrease caused by one-offs, for instance, CCGT and some other maintenance, infrastructure costs reduction.

Controllable costs at 2018 year level.

1.

Adjusted for extraordinary effects

2.

Excluding sales which are not considered in gross margin calculation

3.

«Other income» includes sales which are not considered in gross margin calculation

5

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

Outlook and dividend guidance

EBITDA outlook

Outlook EBITDA for 2020:

RUB bn

29.6

35

Q1 2020 results are entirely in line with the latest EBITDA 2020 guidance for

27.9

26-28

the ongoing business (without Berio-3 contribution) at the level of RUB 26-

28bn. The guidance might be reviewed depending on the pandemic crisis developments, especially the electricity demand level and the collection rate.

Dividend outlook:

2018

2019

2020

2021

Berezovskaya Unit 3 Current business

Dividend guidance1

RUB bn

20 20

14

  • Dividend payment in June-July 2020 at a level of RUB 7bn as planned.
  • Cash-flowrisks associated with the pandemic crises including the postponement of the recommissioning of Berezovskaya Unit 3 towards end of 2020 do not allow us to commit to a clear dividend guidance for December 2020.
  • A softer development of the pandemic crisis will allow to pay dividends in December at a level of RUB 7bn.
  • The dividend guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged.

2019

2020

2021

2022

Berezovskaya Unit 3 Current business

1. Dividend payments for reporting periods. The reporting period is the year in which payments are made to the majority of shareholders

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

6

Appendix

Financials

Кey P&L items, in RUB bn

3М 2019

3М 2020

Sales1

22.8

20.3

Fuel costs

-9.6

-8.6

Other expenses

-0.8

-1.1

Margin

12.4

10.6

Controllable costs

-2.8

-2.7

Non-controllable costs2

-0.7

-0.4

Other operating income

0.2

0.1

EBITDA

9.1

7.6

EBIT

7.6

6.2

Underlying net income

6.2

5.0

1. Excludes revenues which are not considered in gross margin calculation

2. Includes sales which are not considered in gross margin calculation

8

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

Operating KPIs

Оperating KPIs per power plant

Gross MW installed1, MWt

CSA MW installed

TWh produced2

Total

CSA

3М 2019

3М 2020

3М 2019

3М 2020

Surgutskaya-2

5 667

807

70%

64%

8.6

7.9

Berezovskaya3

2 400

800

45%

33%

2.4

1.7

Shaturskaya

1 500

400

32%

27%

1.0

0.9

Smolenskaya

630

0

25%

23%

0.3

0.3

Yaivinskaya

1 048

448

55%

53%

1.2

1.2

Unipro total

11 245

2 455

56%

49%

13.6

12.0

  1. Installed capacity at the end of the period (own consumption is not deductible)
  2. Gross production (own consumption is not deducted)

3. Berezovskaya Unit 3 is under repair

9

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

Earnings streams

Earnings streams per component1

Electricity sales in

Capacity sales in GW3

Average price or tariff

Average price or tariff

TWh2

3М 2020

3М 2020

3М 2019

3М 2020

Electricity, DAM Zone 1

7.8

-

1 069 RUB/MWh

1 009 RUB/MWh

Electricity, DAM Zone 2

1.5

-

993 RUB/MWh

880 RUB/MWh

Electricity, regulated

3.2

-

703 RUB/MWh

716 RUB/MWh

Capacity, KOM Zone 1

-

4.7

135 kRUB/MW/month

139 kRUB/MW/month

Capacity, KOM Zone 2

-

1.0

238 kRUB/MW/month

231 kRUB/MW/month

Capacity, CSA Zone 1

-

1.6

1 117 kRUB/MW/month

1 076 kRUB/MW/month

Capacity, regulated

-

2.8

127 kRUB/MW/month

133 kRUB/MW/month

  1. Does not include some revenue positions, e.g. heat sales
  2. Shows TWh applicable for day ahead electricity sales, i.e. may have deviations to electricity production

3. Shows GW applicable for capacity sales, i.e. may have deviations to installed capacity

10

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

Reporting calendar & contacts

Date

Event

28 July 2020

Publication of RAS financial statements of Unipro for 6 months 2020

11

August 2020

Publication of IFRS financial results of Unipro Group for 6 months 2020

27

October 2020

Publication of RAS financial statements of Unipro Group for 9 months 2020

10

November 2020

Publication of IFRS financial results of Unipro Group for 9 months 2020

Contacts

Dmitri Ermilichev

Mail: Ermilichev_D@unipro.energy

Phone: +7 (495) 545-3838

Unipro, Presentation 3M 2020, 07.05.2020

11

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Unipro Group and other information currently available to Unipro Group. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Unipro Group does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

12

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:58:02 UTC
