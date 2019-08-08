Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unipro : (08.08.19) Unipro Group 6M 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:20am EDT

Unipro PJSC 2019 6M results

August 8, 2019

Higher DAM prices supported earnings growth

EBITDA1,2

EBIT1,2

16.5 bn

13.5 bn

13.7 bn

10.6 bn

6M 2018

6M 2019

6M 2018

6M 2019

Highlights

  • Sales increase was supported by higher electricity prices, generation volumes and KOM prices
  • Surplus of electricity export to Finland and Baltic countries

Underlying net income1,2

11.1 bn

8.6 bn

6M 2018

6M 2019

Capex3

5.9 bn

6.2 bn

6M 2018

6M 2019

  • Growth of consumption in Tyumen thanks to the increase of oil production
  • Outlook 2019: EBITDA guidance stepped up to RUB 28-30bn
  • Capex mainly allocated to repair works at Berezovskaya

1.

Unipro Group IFRS stand alone, in RUB

2.

Adjusted for extraordinary effects

Unipro, Presentation 6M 2019, 08.08.2019

2

3.

Including investments in subsidiaries

Berezovskaya Unit 3 re-commissioning in Q1 2020

Details:

  • Project budget1: RUB 30bn capex spent, RUB 10bn capex to be spent
  • Re-Commissioningshift into Q1 2020
  • Additional headcount mobilization by a contractor gives comfort to reach the new target
  • The following works are still to be done: Installation of the boiler furnace into its design position (Aug 2019), Hydro pressure tests (Sep 2019), Steam water oxygen cleaning (Nov 2019), Thermal insulation coating (Dec 2019), Electrical works (Dec 2019)
  • Dividend guidance for 2020 remains unchanged: RUB 20bn pay out in two installments

Capex (to be) spent on project1 (%)

26%

74%

Already spent

To be spent

Project progress:

Reinforcement

Dismantling

Preassembling

Assembling

Testing

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1. As of 30 June 2019

Unipro, Presentation 6M 2019, 08.08.2019

3

Favourable price dynamics in both pricing zones

European Zone

  • Day ahead market price +12.4% (Q2 +13.5%)
  • Gas tariff indexation: +3.4% from August 2018
  • Export-ImportBalance increase (No electricity import from Kazakhstan and export is increased to Finland and Baltic countries)
  • Less hydro generation in H1 2019

Siberian Zone

  • Day ahead market price +17.5% (Q2 +25.5%)
  • Coal price increase +4%
  • No electricity import from Kazakhstan
  • Hydro generation influence reduction on dynamics of day ahead market prices

Capacity market (modernization and KOM)

  • Unipro considers participation in modernization auction in September 2019
  • Company prepares for upcoming KOM auctions in August and in November 2019 and expects favorable price increases

Europe: DAM price vs hydro generation

RUB/MWh

GW

1400

13

11

1150

9

7

900

5

Jan Mar May Jul Sep Nov Jan

Mar May

2018

2019

Siberia: DAM price vs hydro generation

RUB/MWh

GW

1100

16

950

14

800

12

650

10

500

8

Jan Mar May Jul

Sep Nov Jan Mar May

2018

2019

Unipro, Presentation 6M 2019, 08.08.2019

4

Generation volumes recovery

Electric power generation

Twh

Load factor1, %

50

8.4 GW 56

25.4

22.7

Peak capacity of CSA

6M 2018

6M 2019 units in Tyumen6M region20182

6M 2019

3.3 GW

Market average

Unipro

Generation in H1 2019, TWh

32

31

30

28

28

26

25

25

26

24

23

22

20

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1. Load factor excludes Berezovskaya unit 3

Background

  • Load factor1 improving year on year, but still under some pressure due to oversupply
  • Generation volumes recovered after a prolonged period of downward trends
  • Growth of electricity export to Finland and Baltic countries, no electricity import from Kazakhstan
  • Growth of consumption in Tyumen due to oil production increase
  • Less grid congestions in Ural and Central Siberia allowed higher load factor of Unipro's efficient units

Unipro, Presentation 6M 2019, 08.08.2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:19:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:52aNICE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:50aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Supplementary Material on Consolidated Operating Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
05:50aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05:50aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Change Of Auditor
PU
05:50aALANTRA PARTNERS : acts as buy-side advisor to illimity Bank in the acquisition of c.240m non-performing exposures
PU
05:50aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results Briefing Session for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
05:50aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Aston Martin Lagonda GlblHldsplc
PU
05:50aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings
PU
05:50aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
05:50aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : “TEPPEN” Distribution in Asia and Japan begins today, August 8, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM OFFSHORE : sees better 2019 profits as turnkey division grows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group