Unipro : (08.08.19) Unipro Group 6M 2019 results

Sales increase was supported by higher electricity prices, generation volumes and KOM prices
Surplus of electricity export to Finland and Baltic countries
Underlying net income1,2
11.1 bn
8.6 bn
6M 2018
6M 2019
Capex3
5.9 bn
6.2 bn
6M 2018
6M 2019
Growth of consumption in Tyumen thanks to the increase of oil production
Outlook 2019: EBITDA guidance stepped up to RUB 28-30bn
Capex mainly allocated to repair works at Berezovskaya
1.
Unipro Group IFRS stand alone, in RUB
2.
Adjusted for extraordinary effects
Unipro, Presentation 6M 2019, 08.08.2019
3.
Including investments in subsidiaries
Berezovskaya Unit 3 re-commissioning in Q1 2020
Details:
Project budget1: RUB 30bn capex spent, RUB 10bn capex to be spent
Re-Commissioningshift into Q1 2020
Additional headcount mobilization by a contractor gives comfort to reach the new target
The following works are still to be done: Installation of the boiler furnace into its design position (Aug 2019), Hydro pressure tests (Sep 2019), Steam water oxygen cleaning (Nov 2019), Thermal insulation coating (Dec 2019), Electrical works (Dec 2019)
Dividend guidance for 2020 remains unchanged: RUB 20bn pay out in two installments
Capex (to be) spent on project1 (%)
26%
74%
Already spent
To be spent
Project progress:
Reinforcement
Dismantling
Preassembling
Assembling
Testing
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1. As of 30 June 2019
Favourable price dynamics in both pricing zones
European Zone
Day ahead market price +12.4% (Q2 +13.5%)
Gas tariff indexation: +3.4% from August 2018
Export-ImportBalance increase (No electricity import from Kazakhstan and export is increased to Finland and Baltic countries)
Less hydro generation in H1 2019
Siberian Zone
Day ahead market price +17.5% (Q2 +25.5%)
Coal price increase +4%
No electricity import from Kazakhstan
Hydro generation influence reduction on dynamics of day ahead market prices
Capacity market (modernization and KOM)
Unipro considers participation in modernization auction in September 2019
Company prepares for upcoming KOM auctions in August and in November 2019 and expects favorable price increases
Europe: DAM price vs hydro generation
RUB/MWh
GW
1400
13
11
1150
9
7
900
5
Jan Mar May Jul Sep Nov Jan
Mar May
2018
2019
Siberia: DAM price vs hydro generation
RUB/MWh
GW
1100
16
950
14
800
12
650
10
500
8
Jan Mar May Jul
Sep Nov Jan Mar May
2018
2019
Generation volumes recovery
Electric power generation
Twh
Load factor1, %
50
8.4 GW 56
25.4
22.7
Peak capacity of CSA
6M 2018
6M 2019 units in Tyumen6M region20182
6M 2019
3.3 GW
Market average
Unipro
Generation in H1 2019, TWh
32
31
30
28
28
26
25
25
26
24
23
22
20
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1. Load factor excludes Berezovskaya unit 3
Background
Load factor1 improving year on year, but still under some pressure due to oversupply
Generation volumes recovered after a prolonged period of downward trends
Growth of electricity export to Finland and Baltic countries, no electricity import from Kazakhstan
Growth of consumption in Tyumen due to oil production increase
Less grid congestions in Ural and Central Siberia allowed higher load factor of Unipro's efficient units
