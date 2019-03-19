Unipro : Publishes Accounting Statements Prepared According to RAS

Unipro PJSC publishes the accounting statements prepared according to the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) for 2018.

Unipro PJSC revenue in 2018 reached 81.3 bln roubles (+2.8 % compared to the previous year). The following factors have impacted the financial performance over the reference period:

- the revenue growth was caused by capacity sales under capacity supply agreements at Surgutskaya GRES-2,

- the revenue decline from electric power sales was due to the contraction of generation output in Q1-Q3 2018 (generating equipment downtime in cold reserve) and partly offset by the electric power growth output in Q4 2018.

Net profit over the reference period amounted to 18.8 bln roubles. Higher values during the same period of 2017 were largely due to a receipt of the final insurance benefit payment of 20.4 bln roubles for the accident at Berezovskaya GRES Power Unit 3.

Unipro PJSC Financial Performance in 2018 (RUB '000)