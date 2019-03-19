Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unipro : Publishes Accounting Statements Prepared According to RAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Unipro PJSC publishes the accounting statements prepared according to the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) for 2018.

Unipro PJSC revenue in 2018 reached 81.3 bln roubles (+2.8 % compared to the previous year). The following factors have impacted the financial performance over the reference period:

- the revenue growth was caused by capacity sales under capacity supply agreements at Surgutskaya GRES-2,

- the revenue decline from electric power sales was due to the contraction of generation output in Q1-Q3 2018 (generating equipment downtime in cold reserve) and partly offset by the electric power growth output in Q4 2018.

Net profit over the reference period amounted to 18.8 bln roubles. Higher values during the same period of 2017 were largely due to a receipt of the final insurance benefit payment of 20.4 bln roubles for the accident at Berezovskaya GRES Power Unit 3.

Unipro PJSC Financial Performance in 2018 (RUB '000)

2018

2017

Dynamics

Revenue

81,315,061

79,135,977

2.75%

Cost of sales

60,149,281

57,280,279

5.01%

Profit before tax

23,015,630

36,763,583

-37.40%

Net profit

18,872,866

30,134,323

-37.37%

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 12:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:35aATARI : provides an update on recent business developments and its perspectives on the occasion of the Game Developers Conference 2019 in San Francisco
AQ
08:35aBLISSCO CANNABIS : Signs Supply Agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC)
AQ
08:35aCTBC FINANCIAL : The Announcement of changing President of TLG Insurance Co., Ltd.
PU
08:35aCTBC FINANCIAL : The Announcement of changing spokesperson of TLG Insurance Co., Ltd.
PU
08:35aDANA GAS PJS : Buys Back $133m Sukuk
AQ
08:35aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. for the change in accounting estimated approach after the start date of fiscal year 2019.
PU
08:35aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited on the sales of Performing loan
PU
08:35aHURCO : Introduces New 3D Import with 3D DXF Technology
AQ
08:35aCHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS 2018 Annual Results Announcement
PU
08:35aCORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Henkel Selects Cornerstone to Drive Agility and Employee Engagement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG : NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : extends DaSense with Deep Learning Module

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.