Unipro : Publishes RAS Accounting Statements for H1 2020

Unipro PJSC publishes the accounting statements for January-June 2020 prepared according to the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

In H1 2020, Unipro PJSC revenue declined by 7,4% as compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to RUB 40.9 bn.

The revenue decline was due to lower generation by the company's power plants and DAM prices decrease resulted from lower consumption caused by abnormally warm weather in Q1 2020, coronavirus pandemic and OPEC+ deal to cut oil production.

A decrease of profit before tax was primarily due to revenue reduction.

Net profit in January-June 2020 was 26.3% lower than in the same period last year and amounted to RUB 7,9 bn.

Unipro PJSC financials for H1 2020 (RUB thous)