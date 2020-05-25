Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unipro : Surgutskaya GRES-2 is making preparations for the new heating season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 03:18pm BST

Starting from 08 May, Unipro PJSC Surgutskaya GRES-2 Branch launched preparations for the 2020/2021 heating season. Currently, the power plant is performing a comprehensive survey of the main and in-house heat supply systems and equipment involved.

In June 2020, the Branch will carry out metal control activities, repair the defects on the main heating conduits, repair the cut-off valves on the boiler units of power units No. 1-6. In addition, the power engineers will have to repair the busbar valves on the main pipelines and subject them to hydraulic testing before putting them into service. Thermal insulation will be restored as necessary.

At the second stage, Surgutskaya GRES-2 will repair the equipment on the plant's site. These activities will include the testing of the pipelines at maximum heat carrier temperature along with cleaning and flushing of the heaters and heating network.

Completion of the scheduled scope of repairs will ensure the operation of the entire equipment package during the 2020-2021 heating season.

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 14:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aGraph Blockchain Announces Launching of BluStem, Ecommerce Wellness Platform
NE
10:33aEXFO : to present at Cowen's Virtual TMT Conference
PU
10:31aHUDYA PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Hudya AB
AQ
10:31aLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA : renews its partnership with Mackenzie Investments to offer an exclusive series of mutual funds to its personal customers
AQ
10:31aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024 |Growing Need for Serialization to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Share purchase by Yara primary insider
AQ
10:28aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
10:26aPARK LAWN CORPORATION : Announces May 2020 Dividend
AQ
10:24aVESTAS WIND A/S : Share-based incentive programme 2020
AQ
10:23aPhone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa, German government agree on $9.8 billion rescue package - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group