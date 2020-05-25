Unipro : Surgutskaya GRES-2 is making preparations for the new heating season

Starting from 08 May, Unipro PJSC Surgutskaya GRES-2 Branch launched preparations for the 2020/2021 heating season. Currently, the power plant is performing a comprehensive survey of the main and in-house heat supply systems and equipment involved.

In June 2020, the Branch will carry out metal control activities, repair the defects on the main heating conduits, repair the cut-off valves on the boiler units of power units No. 1-6. In addition, the power engineers will have to repair the busbar valves on the main pipelines and subject them to hydraulic testing before putting them into service. Thermal insulation will be restored as necessary.

At the second stage, Surgutskaya GRES-2 will repair the equipment on the plant's site. These activities will include the testing of the pipelines at maximum heat carrier temperature along with cleaning and flushing of the heaters and heating network.

Completion of the scheduled scope of repairs will ensure the operation of the entire equipment package during the 2020-2021 heating season.