Uniqlo owner says most stores in China outside Hubei have reopened

Uniqlo had closed around 350 of its popular casual clothing stores in China a month ago. China has been a key growth market for the company, which faces a saturated market and weak consumer spending in Japan.

A spokeswoman said it had not yet decided on any closures in the North America, where it has around 60 stores. Retailers including Nike Inc and Lululemon Athletica Inc have said they were closing stores in the United States to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Louise Heavens)