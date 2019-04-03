Log in
Unique Collective of Artists Support Women's Rights Awareness Campaign #FreedomMeans

04/03/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the release of “Freedom Remix” from Roc Nation’s Dorothy and rapper/singer Angel Haze, a campaign, #FreedomMeans has gained traction online.

#FreedomMeans brings together a unique collective of collaborators from the music and non-profit sectors to promote a dialogue and to heighten awareness of the barriers women face across all societies. The collaboration has been spearheaded by We Are Hear (co-founded by multi-platinum producers Linda Perry and Kerry Brown) and Equality Now.

To amplify the conversation around international women’s rights issues, a compilation video featuring notable #FreedomMeans submissions including Lisa BonetWhitney Cummings, Brandi Carlile, Evan Rachel Wood, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laura Marano, Chely Wright, and Dan Levy among others was released today. 

0_medium_FreedomMeanslogo.JPG


2_medium_FreedomMeans-EqualityNow.jpg


Set to Dorothy and Angel Haze’s powerful anthem, the video can be viewed HERE.  The campaign has already reached millions and inspired many to share what freedom means to them.

The official music video for "Freedom feat Angel Haze (TROY NöKA Remix)" will be released later this month. The video will be directed by Lisa Bonet alongside a female focused production team and crew.

Gender inequality is a key driver of the injustices facing people and communities around the globe.

"We want to inspire women from all over the world to express themselves and feel free from labels or boundaries that constrain happiness, and unite knowing that we're all in this together," said Linda Perry, Grammy-nominated producer and co-founder of We Are Hear.

"Freedom is the basic premise for human rights," said Yasmeen Hassan, Global Executive Director of Equality Now.

"We at Equality Now have been working for 25 years to create a world that is more equal and more free for women and girls who are restricted in many ways by governments, communities and families.   We are excited to be part of this collective that brings out what freedom means to diverse people - it will help us all get a better understanding and improve our world!"   

ABOUT WE ARE HEAR:

The Los Angeles-based artist empowerment label/publishing/management/production entity founded by multi-platinum producers Linda Perry and Kerry Brown focuses on publishing, sync, licensing, management, recording, production, and consultation. The company's mission is to give artists freedom usually restricted by major labels. 

ABOUT EQUALITY NOW:

Equality Now is an international human rights organization that works to protect and promote the rights of women and girls around the world by combining grassroots activism with international, regional and national legal advocacy.

It's international network of lawyers, activists, and supporters achieve legal and systemic change by holding governments responsible for enacting and enforcing laws and policies that end legal inequality, sex trafficking, sexual violence, and harmful practices such as 'child' marriage and female genital mutilation. For more information go to www.equalitynow.org or please contact Tara Carey, Equality Now Sr. Media Manager at tcarey@equalitynow.org, +44 (0)7971 556 340.  

For other press inquiries, please contact: wearehear@id-pr.com

Attachment 

Tara Carey
Equality Now
212-586-0906
tcarey@equalitynow.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
