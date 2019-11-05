Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unique Study Nominated for Best Paper at SMISS by Providing Rare Illustration of Patient-Reported Outcomes in Lateral Access Surgery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 10:02am EST

Spineology® Duo Post-Market Study captures subjective and objective data specific to lateral access surgery

Spineology Inc., an innovator in anatomy-conserving spine surgery, is excited to announce that “A Prospective, In-Depth Analysis of Perioperative Anterior Thigh Symptoms Associated with a Direct Lateral Access Approach for Lumbar Interbody Fusion” was nominated for Best Paper at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) 2019 annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. The paper, presented by Dr. Pierce Nunley of the Spine Institute of Louisiana, details the unique protocol being used, and data being collected, in the Duo Clinical Study (RaDical), Spineology’s prospective, multi-center, IRB-approved post-market study using the Duo System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005759/en/

Retraction requirements for the Spineology Duo System (left) compared to traditional retraction requirements (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

Retraction requirements for the Spineology Duo System (left) compared to traditional retraction requirements (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

This paper looks at prospective subjective and objective data specific to lateral access surgery using the Duo System. The intent of the research methodology is to eliminate retrospective review and subject reporting bias such that a highly accurate assessment of the postoperative neurological complications related to the transpsoas lateral approach for lumbar interbody arthrodesis can be made.

“This unique prospective study is the first, to our knowledge, that captures prospective, in-depth, subjective and objective data specific to lateral access surgery,” said Dr. Pierce Nunley. “The type of data, and the way the data is being collected in the RaDical Study, sets the standard for all future lateral access surgery studies that look at postoperative neurological complications.”

Spineology CEO John Booth said, “We designed the RaDical Post-Market Study to get an accurate understanding of how minimizing the amount and duration of retraction on the neural structures during lateral transpsoas procedures affects neurological deficits postoperatively. Results from the study to date have shown that the minimal retraction used to place the Duo implant has a very positive impact in minimizing neurological deficits. This nomination validates the strength and credibility of the data and the leading-edge design of the Duo System.”

About Spineology Inc.
Spineology Inc. provides innovative, anatomy-conserving spinal technologies for surgeons and their patients. Spineology surgical techniques conserve spinal bone, ligament and muscle tissue. Spineology is committed to increasing procedural efficiency, reducing surgical morbidity and accelerating patient recovery. Learn more at spineology.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aBOOKS-A-MILLION : Spreads Cheer with Holiday Book & Toy Drive, Now Through December 16
BU
10:24aRiemer & Braunstein's Growth in New York, Chicago, Miami, Boston Offices Adds to National Finance Practice
BU
10:23aLEGGETT & PLATT : Announces Dividend And New Board Member
PR
10:22aTHE GLOVES ARE OFF : Alibaba strikes back at Google Cloud and AWS with its own custom AI accelerator
AQ
10:22aMERKLE : 's Customer Engagement Report Finds 86% of Marketers Have Defined Budgets for Personalization, Gap Remains for Optimal Data Usage
BU
10:22aWilliam White Joins Incapital LLC as Managing Director
BU
10:20aPHILLIPS 66 : Contributes to California Wildfires Relief Efforts
PU
10:20aTSX at one-month high as energy rally offsets gold drop
RE
10:20aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : LAX expands ride-hailing, taxi pickup area after long waits
AQ
10:20aUNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group