Unique Study Nominated for Best Paper at SMISS by Providing Rare Illustration of Patient-Reported Outcomes in Lateral Access Surgery

Spineology Inc., an innovator in anatomy-conserving spine surgery, is excited to announce that “A Prospective, In-Depth Analysis of Perioperative Anterior Thigh Symptoms Associated with a Direct Lateral Access Approach for Lumbar Interbody Fusion” was nominated for Best Paper at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) 2019 annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. The paper, presented by Dr. Pierce Nunley of the Spine Institute of Louisiana, details the unique protocol being used, and data being collected, in the Duo Clinical Study (RaDical), Spineology’s prospective, multi-center, IRB-approved post-market study using the Duo System.

This paper looks at prospective subjective and objective data specific to lateral access surgery using the Duo System. The intent of the research methodology is to eliminate retrospective review and subject reporting bias such that a highly accurate assessment of the postoperative neurological complications related to the transpsoas lateral approach for lumbar interbody arthrodesis can be made.

“This unique prospective study is the first, to our knowledge, that captures prospective, in-depth, subjective and objective data specific to lateral access surgery,” said Dr. Pierce Nunley. “The type of data, and the way the data is being collected in the RaDical Study, sets the standard for all future lateral access surgery studies that look at postoperative neurological complications.”

Spineology CEO John Booth said, “We designed the RaDical Post-Market Study to get an accurate understanding of how minimizing the amount and duration of retraction on the neural structures during lateral transpsoas procedures affects neurological deficits postoperatively. Results from the study to date have shown that the minimal retraction used to place the Duo implant has a very positive impact in minimizing neurological deficits. This nomination validates the strength and credibility of the data and the leading-edge design of the Duo System.”

