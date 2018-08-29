Unique art installation brings contemporary art to Jätkäsaari block of flats

SATO Corporation, Press release, 29th August 2018 at 12:10 pm

What does home feel like is a one-of-a-kind installation made up of the works of well-known artists that will bring contemporary art to the public in Helsinki's Jätkäsaari quarter in early September. The installation approaches the feel of home through the senses. It was curated and designed by designer Tero Kuitunen and artist Rauha Mäkilä and will be open to the public at no charge in the space for residents at Rionkatu 11 from 1 to 9 September, between 4 pm and 9 pm, as part of the 'City life in Jätkäsaari' event. The unique and inspiring installation was realised in collaboration with the Helsinki Contemporary art gallery and the rental-home company SATO.

The space for residents in SATO's block of flats on Rionkatu 11 will be converted into a homely art installation, and its doors will remain open to the public for more than a week. The installation represents the home and how it feels as sensory experiences, and it offers a conceptual approach to how Finns perceive homeliness. Visitors can take in the installation at their own pace, popping in for a quick look or staying for longer contemplation. The installation features the works of Anssi Kasitonni, Maria Stereo, Muriel Kuoppala, Raimo Saarinen, Roland Persson, and Sakari Kannosto, not to mention the creative duo responsible for the installation - Tero Kuitunen and Rauha Mäkilä.

"The premise for planning the space and curating the artwork is to achieve a homely and soft yet unexpected sensory experience. The individual pieces of art and objects, already interesting on their own, together form a unique installation," says Kuitunen. He has a broad background in design and creative design, and his biggest inspiration comes from materials and colours, which create a delectable starting point for planning an installation. Kuitunen has taken part in international exhibitions, for instance, in Beirut, Sweden, Japan and Italy.

Artist Rauha Mäkilä is known for her colourful and vibrant paintings. Her recent paintings reflect life from close-up, with themes taken from private moments in day-to-day life. Mäkilä's paintings have been shown in Finland and internationally, at the Munch Gallery in New York, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, and the EMMA - the Espoo Museum of Modern Art, to name a few. Her works can be found in several major public collections, including those of Kiasma, the Saastamoinen Foundation and the Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation. Her latest solo exhibition was at Helsinki Contemporary in March 2018.

"Art inspires many emotions. Some of the pieces are even humorous, like Anssi Kasitonni's Alf statue, which welcomes visitors. We want people to come away from Rionkatu feeling positive and happy," says Kuitunen.

Like home, contemporary art is for everyone

Helsinki Contemporary is realising the exhibition jointly with rental-home company SATO as part of the 'City Life in Jätkäsaari' event concept. The joint project is an important means for Helsinki Contemporary to bring contemporary art closer to people, even in unexpected places.

"It is interesting that we can take contemporary art experiences outside of the traditional exhibition spaces and bring them to where people are on a daily basis. Just like home, contemporary art is for everyone," stresses Mari Männistö, Helsinki Contemporary's Operative Director.

The collaboration is also a new venture for SATO, and the company is approaching the matter from the perspectives of urban development and future living. The aim of the exhibition is to invite everyone to think about and grasp where that feeling of home comes from and what it can mean to live in the city - through a new and unexpected platform.

"We wanted to be part of this project because the feeling of home is at the heart of everyday life," says SATO's Director of Marketing and Communications, Miia Eloranta. "This installation reflects the very thing each of our resident does with their apartment - builds, with their own choices and habits, the perfect home for themselves. A home that makes them feel good."

The art installation will be open to the public at no charge from 1 to 9 September, from 4 pm until 9 pm, in the space for residents at Rionkatu 11. The art project is part of Housing Fair Finland's 'City Life in Jätkäsaari' event, which offers visitors a glimpse into modern urban living. The event is also an opportunity to learn about rental living, as one of SATO's residents opens their door to visitors.

The press event takes place at the residents' space of Rionkatu 11 on Monday 3rd September from 9 to 11 am. You can meet and interview the Operative Director from Helsinki Contemporary, Mari Männistö; the curator of the installation, Tero Kuitunen; as well as SATO's Director of Marketing and Communications, Miia Eloranta.

Further information and interview requests:

Mari Männistö, Operative Director, Helsinki Contemporary, 0400 539 900, mari.mannisto@helsinkicontemporary.com

Tero Kuitunen, 040 776 0216, hi@terokuitunen.com

Rauha Mäkilä, 045 392 9727, rmakila@gmail.com

Miia Eloranta, Director, Marketing and Communications, SATO, 050 441 4221, miia.eloranta@sato.fi

Tero Kuitunen has a broad background working in design and creative design, and his biggest inspiration comes from materials and colours. The designer is a graduate of the Aalto University of Art and Design. He is one of the founders of the award-winning brand Andbros, which specialises in Finnish home decor. Kuitunen has taken part in international exhibitions, for instance, in Beirut, Sweden, Japan and Italy, and is a recipient of the Finnish Cultural Foundation's one-year working grant. Kuitunen curated the Keskeneräiset Utopiat exhibition in the Aalto-designed home of the former Mill Manager of the Sunila Mill in Kotka in 2017.

Rauha Mäkila graduated from Helsinki's Academy of Fine Arts in 2007. She is known for her colourful and vibrant paintings, and her most recent works reflect life from close-up, with themes taken from private moments in day-to-day life. Mäkilä has often taken a stand on the reality offered by the media in her paintings, which serve as an oasis in the wretchedness of the news stream. Mäkilä's paintings have been presented in Finland and internationally, at the Munch Gallery in New York, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, and the EMMA - the Espoo Museum of Modern Art, Galleri Thomassen in Gothenburg, and Landskrona Museum in Sweden, among others. Her works can be found in several major public collections, including those of Kiasma, the Saastamoinen Foundation and the Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation. Mäkilä lives and works in Helsinki.

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2017 SATO owned around 25,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

The SATO Group's net sales in 2017 were EUR 280 million, operating profit EUR 231 million and profit before taxes EUR 185 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 3.8 billion.

