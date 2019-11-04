Reference is made to the composite offer and response document jointly issued by the Joint Offerors and the Company dated 14 October 2019 (the "Composite Document"). Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Composite Document.

CLOSE OF THE OFFER

The Joint Offerors and the Company jointly announce that the Offer was closed at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 4 November 2019 and was not revised or extended in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

RESULTS OF THE OFFER

As at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 4 November 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer as set out in the Composite Document, the Joint Offerors have received valid acceptances in respect of 346,810 Shares under the Offer, representing approximately 0.024% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.

SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER

Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Shares tendered under the Offer will be made to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt of all relevant documents (receipt of which renders such acceptance complete and valid) by the Registrar in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

The latest date of posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offer on the Closing Date is Wednesday, 13 November 2019.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE OFFER

Immediately prior to the commencement of the Offer Period on 29 October 2018, the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with them (including Shanghai SEMI Fund and Zhanxing Fund) did not hold, own, control or have direction over any Shares and rights over Shares or voting rights of the Company. Immediately upon Completion, the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with them (including Shanghai SEMI Fund and Zhanxing Fund) were interested in a total of 986,829,420 Shares, representing approximately 67.823% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

Immediately after the close of the Offer, taking into account the valid acceptances in respect of 346,810 Shares under the Offer (subject to the completion of the transfer to the Joint Offerors of such Shares acquired by them under the Offer), the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with them (including Shanghai SEMI Fund and Zhanxing Fund) would hold an aggregate of 987,176,230 Shares, representing approximately 67.847% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.