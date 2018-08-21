Unissant EVP Ken Bonner promoted to President

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent move to a new corporate headquarters, Unissant continues to make changes for the future by promoting EVP Kenneth Bonner to the leadership role of President & Chief Growth Officer. “I am thrilled to have a co-pilot!” said Manish Malhotra, CEO of Unissant. “Ken’s experience and focus will help navigate Unissant forward as we embrace the next phase of our evolution.”



Ken has been involved in healthcare for over 35 years, focusing on Health IT for over 20 and spending the last 10 in the Federal contracting arena with large and small businesses. He has been deeply engaged in supporting numerous industry professional organizations like HIMSS, PSC, AFCEA and currently sits on the Executive Committee of the Industry Advisory Council as the Healthcare Portfolio Leader (part of ACT-IAC). Prior to joining Unissant he was the VP, Federal Health for Standard Technology, Inc. (STI), securing new business in the areas of medical coding, clinical documentation improvement and medical administrative staffing support for Navy Medicine and all of DHA. Before that he was the Military Health Lead for Accenture Federal Services, focused on the growth of their Military Health practice and led their pursuit of the DHMSM Program (DoD EHR Modernization Program, now MHS Genesis).

He retired as a captain in the Medical Services Corp from the U.S. Air Force in 1997 with more than 17 years of health care administration experience. In 1996, he moved to the Medical Advanced Technology Management Office (MATMO), where he was the director of the telemedicine program development. He was the Director of Telemedicine as well as director of provider network management for DoD TRICARE Region 6 office, where he was one of the core members who started TRICARE for the MHS and awarded the first managed-care support contract. He is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives (FACHE).

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).