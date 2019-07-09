Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unissant Joins Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

HERNDON, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant Inc. has entered into an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to become a Select Consulting Partner Public Sector in the AWS Partner Network (APN). APN is the global partner program for AWS, a secure cloud services platform offering computing resources, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow, and focuses on helping its Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions. Achieving this level of partnership differentiates Unissant as a provider of specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering cloud migration strategy and implementation, and in leveraging AWS’s computing resources to architect and develop advanced applications in AWS environment.

“We are excited about leveraging this relationship with AWS to strengthen our ability to support our customers in their Digital Transformation journey,” says Raju Prasannappa, Chief Technology Officer of Unissant. “We are already supporting several of our customers in the public sector with their cloud adoption strategy and implementation. This partnership further enhances our ability to tap into the vast resources at AWS in bringing the best practices and latest advances in cloud computing to our customers to accomplish their mission.”

To qualify as an AWS Select Consulting Partner for the Public Sector, Unissant met in-depth requirements that demonstrated the scale of its AWS expertise and capabilities.

For more details on what Unissant brings to the table as an APN Consulting Partner, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/partners/find/partnerdetails/?n=Unissant&id=0010L00001pB1YpQAK.

About Unissant Inc.
Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

Contact:
John Meagher
jmeagher@unissant.com
1 703-889-8500 135

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pUBI BANCA : h.17.15 - Patto dei Mille update
PU
12:38pRSI INTERNATIONAL : How Technology Can Impact the Success of Your Hotel
PU
12:38pTF1 : Is increasing its stake in play two
PU
12:38pKCOM : Revised Increased Cash Offer for KCOM
PU
12:38pAMPLITECH GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:37pCause Marketing Pioneer Lou Raiola Joins The Vomela Companies as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility
BU
12:36pSTENOCARE A/S : Unharmed by health canada's audit of canntrust
AQ
12:34pBOEING : deliveries of 737 tumble in 2nd quarter
AQ
12:33pNORTHERN BEAR : New library for old university
PU
12:33pTHE FORMULA FOR SUCCESS : How to Win at Life Using Your Own Personal Algorithm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About