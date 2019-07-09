Unissant Joins Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner Network

HERNDON, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant Inc. has entered into an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to become a Select Consulting Partner Public Sector in the AWS Partner Network (APN). APN is the global partner program for AWS, a secure cloud services platform offering computing resources, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow, and focuses on helping its Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions. Achieving this level of partnership differentiates Unissant as a provider of specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering cloud migration strategy and implementation, and in leveraging AWS’s computing resources to architect and develop advanced applications in AWS environment.



“We are excited about leveraging this relationship with AWS to strengthen our ability to support our customers in their Digital Transformation journey,” says Raju Prasannappa, Chief Technology Officer of Unissant. “We are already supporting several of our customers in the public sector with their cloud adoption strategy and implementation. This partnership further enhances our ability to tap into the vast resources at AWS in bringing the best practices and latest advances in cloud computing to our customers to accomplish their mission.”

To qualify as an AWS Select Consulting Partner for the Public Sector, Unissant met in-depth requirements that demonstrated the scale of its AWS expertise and capabilities.

For more details on what Unissant brings to the table as an APN Consulting Partner, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/partners/find/partnerdetails/?n=Unissant&id=0010L00001pB1YpQAK.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

