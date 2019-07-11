Unisyn Provides First Cybersecurity Training Session

Unisyn Voting Solutions, Inc. (Unisyn) is proud to announce that on June 19, 2019, Unisyn provided the initial rollout of its Cybersecurity Training Program for the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners (JCBE). This full day event was attended by the entire staff of the JCBE, and was hosted at their office in Independence, Missouri.

“Unisyn Voting Solutions provided the staff of the Jackson County Election Board with invaluable, in-depth cybersecurity training. This first of its kind approach is indicative of the dedication Unisyn Voting Solutions makes to ensure their customers are prepared for any cybersecurity threat,” said Tammy Brown, Director of the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners.

This Cybersecurity Training Program offered by Unisyn is a one-day course designed to provide a high-level overview of the current state of cybersecurity threats to State and local election infrastructures, as well as presenting best practices to mitigate those threats. In addition, the course educates the training audience on how the Unisyn OpenElect® system is designed to meet these threats and to maximize security.

“I really enjoyed spending the day with the Jackson County staff discussing cybersecurity concerns,” stated Brian Hancock, Director, Infrastructure Policy & Product Development at Unisyn. “Their interest and engagement on the subject reflects just how serious all election officials are about securing our elections and preparing to #Protect2020.”

The JCBE was the first jurisdiction to take advantage of this new training service from Unisyn. The ultimate goal is to provide training for all authorized Unisyn Sales Representative organizations and all of Unisyn’s OpenElect users. This proactive stance to ensure that all of Unisyn’s Sales Representative organizations and its OpenElect users are knowledgeable of cybersecurity related issues is yet another reason why Unisyn has become an industry leader in cybersecurity.

For more information on the OpenElect® voting system, please visit unisynvoting.com or call (760) 734-3233.

About Unisyn Voting Solutions, Inc.

Unisyn Voting Solutions, Inc. is dedicated to helping government institutions and private entities optimize their election programs and provide best-in-class service. Our innovative approach enables us to deliver election systems and products that are secure, auditable, flexible, and provide transparency. Unisyn’s OpenElect® suite of products have been certified to the 2005 Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG) Certification from the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) guidelines as set forth by the U. S. Election Assistance Commission for a digital optical scan voting system, and they are built on a Java and hardened Linux platform. Unisyn makes code available for review by trusted election officials as part of a procurement process.

