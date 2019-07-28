Log in
News : Companies
Unit of China's ICBC bank to take 10.82% stake of troubled Bank of Jinzhou

07/28/2019 | 05:29am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the country's largest lender by assets, said on Sunday its wholly owned unit had signed an equity transfer agreement to invest in the troubled Bank of Jinzhou.

The unit, ICBC Financial Asset Investment Co, will invest up to 3 billion yuan ($436 million) in a 10.82% stake of Bank of Jinzhou, the ICBC said in a statement filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng)
