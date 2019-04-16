Unit4 : Appoints Mike Ettling as CEO

Unit4, a world leader in enterprise applications for services and people
organizations, today announces the appointment of Mike Ettling as Chief
Executive Officer (CEO).
Mike is an experienced business leader and was previously the President
of SAP Successfactors, a leading provider of human capital management
SaaS. He brings with him a wealth of expertise and insight across
cloud-based technologies and business applications. Mike is a recognized
leader in the sector with a clear vision for how technology can
transform people-driven organizations and has a strong track-record
earned at organizations including SAP Successfactors, NGA HR and Unisys.
Since Unit4 was taken private by Advent International in 2014, the
Company has undergone considerable transformation and is now one of the
largest and fastest growing midmarket SaaS businesses. There has been
significant investment in the product portfolio, enabling Unit4 to
provide a broad spectrum of high-quality cloud-based services to its
clients. In addition, through investment in R&D and its global operating
model, Unit4 is in a unique position to deliver world-class enterprise
applications to an expanding customer base of people-centric
organizations.
Mike takes over from Stephan Sieber who joined Unit4’s senior leadership
team in 2014 and served as Chief Executive from 2016. Stephan will
continue to support the company during a transitionary period before
leaving to pursue opportunities outside Unit4.
Léo Apotheker, Chairman of the Unit4 board, commented: “Mike takes on
this leadership role at an extremely important and exciting time for
Unit4. There is great momentum within the business evidenced by a 26%
growth in Global SaaS revenues for 2018 as we have deepened our focus on
people-driven organizations and are expanding our value proposition
across multiple key strategic verticals. Mike’s leadership, experience
and passion for the application of innovative people-centric business
software will be incredibly valuable as Unit4 enters the next phase of
its development.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank Stephan Sieber for his
contribution as CEO in helping the company evolve into the global leader
it has become today and wish him all the best for the next chapter of
his career.”
Mike Ettling commented, “I’m delighted and privileged to be taking on
this position at Unit4 at a time when client demand for effective
digital solutions has never been greater. I look forward to helping
customers enable and engage their people to successfully undertake their
digital transformations and working with our world class and innovative
team to consolidate Unit4’s position as a leader in enterprise
applications for the services and people industries.”
About Unit4
Unit4 is in business for people. We’ve
specialized in software for service organizations since the early 1980s.
Today, we build the smartest enterprise applications on the planet. Our
technology is central to the organizations we serve – it improves
efficiency and productivity and allows people to spend more time on
meaningful work. Using the latest AI, machine learning and digital
technologies, our customers can make more sense of business-critical
data than ever before. Our ERP and industry-focused solutions deliver
rapid value for organizations in sectors including professional
services, higher education, public services, and not-for-profit.
