United Aircraft : The First SSJ100 delivered to Severstal

26.12.2018

On December, 26 2018 'Severstal Aircompany' received its first SSJ100 according to the terms of the Agreement between the 'Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company' and the GTLK (State Transport Leasing Company).

The aircraft with the tail number RA-89117 performed ferry flight from SCAC Delivery Center in Zhukovsky to 'Cherepovets', the home airport of the airline.

The aircraft is expected to be put under operation in the beginning of 2019.

According to the terms of the Agreement there should be four SSJ100 delivered in 2018-2019 to the air carrrier with the option of the layout change to the two-class layout.