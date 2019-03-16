Log in
United Aircraft : The third MC-21-300 aircraft joined the flight test program

03/16/2019
16.03.2019

On March 16, 2019, the maiden flight of the third MC-21-300 test aircraft took place at the airfield of Irkutsk Aviation Plant, the affiliate of Irkut Corporation (a UAC member).

The duration of flight was 1 hour 30 minutes at an altitude of 3500 meters at a speed of up to 450 km / h.

The plane was piloted by the crew of Andrey Voropayev and Roman Taskaev test pilots. According to the crew report, the task was performed completely, the flight was in normal mode.

Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov said: 'MC-21-300 flight tests are continuing. Today the third aircraft joined to them. On this plane, in addition to special testing equipment, a passenger cabin is installed'.

According to Denis Manturov, it was decided to hold the premiere public debut of the MC-21-300 aircraft with a passenger interior at the Moscow international aviation and space salon MAKS-2019. 'This will allow us to visually demonstrate to potential customers and future passengers one of the most important competitive advantages of the Russian airliner - an increased level of comfort,' - mentioned the Minister of Industry and Trade.

Yuri Slyusar, President of UAC and Irkut Corporation, added that in 2019 the fourth MC-21-300 prototype, built at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, will join the flight tests. 'Airplanes are built on new automated lines that provide high precision and quality of assembly,' - said Yuri Slyusar.

PJSC United Aircraft Corporation published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 07:18:04 UTC
