United Airlines Becomes Newest Sponsor of MIAT College of Technology Houston Campus Classroom With Focus on Developing and Recruiting Skilled Workers

United Airlines has become one of the newest sponsors of a classroom at the Houston campus of MIAT College of Technology. One of several Houston area employers focused on developing and recruiting skilled workers, United Airlines initiated a collaborative relationship with faculty and staff of MIAT in Houston in 2015 when the college expanded its aviation maintenance program.

MIAT offers career education and training programs that support the need for skilled workers in high demand fields such as aviation maintenance, energy, industrial manufacturing, wind power, welding, and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR).

MIAT College of Technology offers opportunities for Houston area employers to sponsor classrooms at no cost. Terms and conditions apply to MIAT’s classroom sponsorship for the purposes of clarifying the commitment and expectations by and for all parties involved.

“I am extremely thankful for the involvement of United Airlines in our career college and for expanding its relationship with us. By volunteering to become a classroom sponsor this year, United Airlines puts itself in an excellent position to achieve ‘top of mind’ recognition from our students. Like other classroom sponsors on our campus, United Airlines is hoping to be viewed as a future employer of choice when our students graduate from our program,” explained John Willis, MIAT College of Technology Houston campus president.

United Airlines and others in the aviation industry sector are experiencing a global shortage of qualified maintenance technicians because many workers are “aging out” and retiring. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of aircraft and avionics mechanics and technicians is expected to grow by 5 percent over the period of 2016 to 2026, an increase from 148,500 to 157,000. (See www.bls.gov for more information.)

Representatives of United Airlines are active members of MIAT’s Program Advisory Committee, which provides recommendations for educating and training MIAT’s students to fulfill the requirements for FAA-certified Airframe and Powerplant maintenance technicians. In addition, United Airlines maintenance supervisors and team members assigned to Bush Intercontinental Airport near the MIAT Houston campus serve as guest speakers for graduation ceremonies and supplemental instruction. United Airlines also hosts field trips for MIAT students, offers part-time employment opportunities, and employs MIAT’s graduates. In addition, MIAT and United Airlines have negotiated a special training agreement for employees and their relatives.

About MIAT College of Technology

MIAT College of Technology was founded in Michigan in 1969 and has built a strong reputation and effective, mutually beneficial working relationships with leading employers throughout the United States. MIAT is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

With 50 years of vocational and technical education experience, MIAT serves several hundred students at its 125,000 square-foot headquarters facility in Canton near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport and its 40,400 square-foot campus in Houston near the Bush Intercontinental Airport. The Houston campus, which opened in 2010, is approved to accept international students and is approved and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Both campuses offer admissions guidance, career services, financial services, housing assistance, and a Learning Resource Center, and are approved for Federal Military and Veterans Education Benefits (VA).

With the support of highly qualified and actively engaged faculty and staff, MIAT College of Technology has graduated thousands of students since its inception. MIAT equips its students with the industry-relevant skills, experience, relationships and connections to employers that it takes to pursue rewarding technical careers. MIAT develops its programs and curricula in direct response to feedback and input from industry leaders who are seeking qualified employees. The school collaborates with its employer partners to tailor its programs to address the highest needs and priorities of the end users in the industries that they exist to serve. MIAT graduates gain the confidence and extensive preparation that facilitate a smooth transition into the workplace through their industry-influenced, practical training.

MIAT also offers customized industry-specific training for strategic employment partners locally and nationally, which include the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Siemens, Marathon Oil, DTE, and many others. The Canton campus offers Career and Technical Education programs with numerous local high schools, and the Houston campus also offers a co-op program via the Houston Independent School District at Sterling High School near Hobby Airport.

In addition to Aviation Maintenance Technology, MIAT offers programs full-time in Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR), Energy, and Wind Power. The school's curriculum for the Aviation Maintenance Technology Associate in Applied Science degree and Airframe and Powerplant Technician certificate is approved by the FAA under CFR Part 147. MIAT is now also offering programs in Welding at its Houston campus and for Electro-Mechanical Technology at its Canton campus.

For more information, please visit www.miat.edu or call the Canton campus at 800-447-1310 or the Houston campus at 888-547-7047. Tours at each campus are welcome and available by appointment.

