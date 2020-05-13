Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United Airlines employee files class action lawsuit over unpaid days off policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 10:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop

A United Airlines Holdings Inc non-union employee filed a class action lawsuit on Wednesday alleging that a requirement that management and administration employees take 20 unpaid days off breaches the terms of federal payroll aid.

Chicago-based United is among the U.S. airlines that have accepted government payroll support, which is conditional on the companies not cutting jobs or pay rates before Sept. 30 as the sector weathers a sharp downturn in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, two weeks after United signed the agreement to receive paycheck protection funds, it told domestic management and administration employees that they would be required to take 20 unpaid days off, between May 16 and Sept. 30.

"United's breach harms the agreement's intended beneficiaries: United employees," Kenneth England, who works as a shift manager for United at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, said in the complaint.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Illinois, said United employees face a substantial reduction in pay as a result of the policy.

"This lawsuit is without merit, as we continue to employ 100% of our workforce," United said in a statement.

The airline said it is taking cost-cutting measures now to offset an unprecedented drop in travel demand and help it "preserve as much financial flexibility now so we can not only survive this crisis, but thrive once it is behind us."

United, which is due to receive roughly $5 billion in payroll support under the CARES Act, has already said that it plans to cut at least 3,400 management and administrative positions in October.

It said "tens of thousands of United employees" have voluntarily agreed to temporary unpaid leave.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/13Eastern states cattle OTH rally
PU
05/13MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Growing export prices push the value of Australian red meat exports up 20% in Q1
PU
05/13UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
RE
05/13China likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec
RE
05/13Taiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts
RE
05/13China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
05/13ICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
PU
05/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/13DAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan on Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Additional Oil Production Cut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group