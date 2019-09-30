Log in
United Aqua Group : (UAG) Announces Kevin Powell As New CEO

09/30/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Powell as United Aqua Group's new Chief Executive Officer.  

(PRNewsfoto/United Aqua Group)

Powell joins UAG after a successful career as President & COO of Summit Electric, a $500 million dollar wholesale distributor of electrical equipment and supplies. 

"Powell is a proven leader and an experienced CEO who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution and is well poised to lead UAG's continued transformation," said UAG's Board Chairman Don Gwiz.

"Together with UAG's remarkable team, I will bring fresh perspectives, and act with urgency to drive sustainable growth along with operational excellence," said Powell.

Powell holds an engineering degree from Marquette University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.  He began his career in product engineering, advancing quickly to sales, branch management, and ultimately executive leadership. 

Powell has served on many buying group boards and committees. He will continue to serve on several boards in these industries. Powell will report to the UAG Board of Directors and will be based in the Las Vegas, NV corporate headquarters. 

Powell succeeds Pat Walls as CEO. "We thank Pat for the passion and commitment he has shown during his 4 years with UAG. He was a critical part of UAG's success and has assembled a remarkable team that drove record shareholder returns," said Gwiz.

ABOUT UNITED AQUA GROUP

United Aqua Group is a member owned Cooperative made up of the finest builders, retailers and service providers in the swimming pool industry. While UAG is based in the swimming pool industry, its members enjoy equity and investments in diversified industries because of their unique model that provides significant equity growth and investment to their member/owners.  UAG looks forward to continued growth and advancement as Kevin Powell leads the company into the next 50 years of success. For more information, please visit www.unitedaquagroup.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-aqua-group-uag-announces-kevin-powell-as-new-ceo-300928133.html

SOURCE United Aqua Group


© PRNewswire 2019
