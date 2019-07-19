Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United Arab Emirates Public and Cultural Diplomacy Minister Discusses Ongoing and Future Partnerships with Smithsonian Institution and Free Sackler Gallery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the sidelines and part of UAE's delegation to the United States Department of State Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom Conference, His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, United Arab Emirates Minister of State and Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy met with top leadership at Smithsonian Institution and the Freer Sackler Gallery to discuss longstanding and ongoing numerous partnership and mutually beneficial collaborations and opportunities with the UAE.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State and Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy, His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh meets with top leadership at Smithsonian Institution and the Freer Sackler Gallery.

At the Smithsonian Institution, Minister Nusseibeh met in the historic Regents' Room with Distinguished Scholar and Ambassador-at-Large Dr. Richard Kurin.  Minister Nusseibeh and Dr. Kurin discussed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Smithsonian and the United Arab Emirates as well as various successful projects and initiatives created and implemented in joint cooperation with Smithsonian and the UAE.

The Smithsonian Institution-United Arab Emirates Memorandum of Understanding, signed in December of 2017 by UAE Ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba and Smithsonian Secretary Dr. David J. Skorton identifies multiple areas of collaboration, including the development of knowledge-building programs, such as distance mentoring, training workshops, internships and fellowships that will support capacity-building efforts across the UAE's cultural sector.

Minister Nusseibeh and Dr. Kurin shared a number of stories highlighting the similarities, common interests and shared values UAE and US founding leadership had in providing cultural, educational and scientific opportunities and resources to the public as a means of breaking down misinformation and building bridges of cultural understanding and inclusivity between people from all countries, cultures and beliefs. 

At the Freer Sackler Gallery, the Smithsonian's Museum of Asian art Minister Nusseibeh sat down with Director Chase F. Robinson, Chief Curator Massumeh Farhad & Assistant Curator of Islamic Art Dr. Simon Rettig.  The group discussed a number of culturally important initiatives and exhibits at the Freer Galleries as well as in Museums across the United Arab Emirates, including Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Minister Nusseibeh was provided with an extensive tour of the galleries that included artifacts and masterpieces of art from China, Japan, Korea, South and Southeast Asia, the ancient Near East, and the Islamic world.

Commenting on his visit with the Smithsonian, Minister Nusseibeh said, "partnerships like UAE's with prestigious organizations like the Smithsonian Institution are enhancing the importance of cultural diplomacy and increasing multicultural exchange of ideas, sharing of art and artifacts and information. We look forward to our continued close working relationship with Smithsonian as we explore exciting opportunities that benefit both country's cultural, heritage, environmental, conservation and archeological interests."

The United Arab Emirates, represented by the embassy in Washington, DC is working closely with Smithsonian Institution on a number of projects that cover a wide range of fields and subjects, including music, history, zoology, environment, architecture and more.

Minister Nusseibeh met with Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and the Head of UAE's Cultural Diplomacy in the US, Dana Al Marashi at the UAE embassy later that day.  Ambassador Al Otaiba and Ms. Al Marashi presented the Minister with an extensive list of successfully completed projects and initiatives with a variety of US partners that cover professional delegations to the UAE, art exhibitions, cultural diplomacy discussions, sports diplomacy programs, heritage festivals, Special Olympics support, music and student exchanges among a long list of projects in the works for the rest of 2019 and beyond, including support and delegations for and to the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

For Media enquiries, please contact the UAE embassy in Washington, DC at media@uaeembassy-usa.org

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, United Arab Emirates Minister of State and Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy (2nd from right) meets with Distinguished Scholar and Ambassador-at-Large Dr. Richard Kurin (right) in Smithsonian's historic Regents' Room.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-arab-emirates-public-and-cultural-diplomacy-minister-discusses-ongoing-and-future-partnerships-with-smithsonian-institution-and-free-sackler-gallery-300888163.html

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pAIRBUS : mimics nature with 'Bird of Prey' concept plane
RE
03:49pZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Confusion builds over U.S. ban on Chinese surveillance technology
RE
03:46pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Names Sonia Pérez to Board of Directors
BU
03:45pACASTI PHARMA : Sc 13g
PU
03:45pJ C PENNEY : July 19, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors
PU
03:45pCIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03:45pBIONIK LABORATORIES CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41p1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 19
DJ
03:35pESTABLISHMENT LABS : certified as Carbon Neutral by the Government of Costa Rica
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group