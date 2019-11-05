United Capital Announces Rachel Schnoll to Lead FinLife CX

FinLife CX Poised for Next Phase of Growth

Announces New Pricing Structure, Capabilities

United Capital, a Goldman Sachs company, today announced it has appointed Rachel Schnoll to lead FinLife CX, an ensemble of tools built for independent advisors to bring clarity to the financial lives of the individuals and families they serve, using United Capital’s groundbreaking planning, behavioral finance, investment and client experience technology. Ms. Schnoll will focus on accelerating the growth of the business through broadening its accessibility and capabilities, including access to Goldman Sachs products and delivering a simplified pricing structure for clients.

FinLife CX is well positioned to capture the opportunities before it with an expanding set of innovative tools built to help independent advisors guide the financial lives of their clients. Ms. Schnoll will work with Mike Capelle, United Capital’s chief platform officer, and his expanded team of 200 developers, to enhance FinLife’s capacity to strengthen advisor guidance, deliver a competitive, digital experience, and add greater scale and value to firms using the system.

“FinLife CX fulfills a critical need in the advisory space, where advisors require tools to deliver stronger, more customized and digital solutions for their clients. The team has done an incredible job of creating this platform, and I’m confident we have a solid foundation in which we will invest and grow for years to come,” said Ms. Schnoll. “I look forward to advancing the firm’s mission of providing advisors with even more opportunities to help clients live the lives they want.”

“This is just the start of the value and capabilities we will add to our offering by leveraging the scale and resources of Goldman Sachs,” said Joe Duran, CEO of United Capital, a Goldman Sachs Company. “Rachel is ideally suited to guide FinLife Partners on the next stage of its evolution, and I look forward to what we will achieve for our partners and clients.”

Previously, Ms. Schnoll served as head of Retail Product Strategy for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she led a team responsible for the development and ongoing product strategy of mutual funds, collective trusts, and closed-end funds. Ms. Schnoll joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 and was named a managing director in 2013.

Additionally, FinLife CX will unveil a new, streamlined pricing structure to its clients. Based on the number of advisors using the system, the new structure clarifies the value the FinLife CX offers to clients, and aids advisors in maximizing their service and growth potential.

Today United Capital also announced an improved offering of tools available to eligible advisors through the FinLife CX platform. Additional enhancements to HonestConversations®, GuideCenter, the client portal, as well as a new CRM and financial planning integrations are now available for clients to access through FinLife CX. In addition, United Capital also launched MarketPlace, as part of the FinLife CX platform. MarketPlace is a curated offering of products and services allowing advisors to deepen client relationships by extending beyond traditional portfolio management and financial planning. For example, the FinLife CX MarketPlace includes GS Select®, a digital solution allowing clients to access cash through securities-based lines of credit. By using portfolios as collateral instead of traditional solutions like mortgages or home equity line of credit, advisors using FinLife CX can offer a fast, transparent lending solution tailored for the financial lives of their clients.

To learn more about how FinLife CX can help you offer a true, next-generation client experience and grow your business, sign up to attend the next demos on Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. PT, and Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

About United Capital Financial Partners

United Capital, a Goldman Sachs Company, is a national Financial Life Management firm and a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with 100 offices across the country and 695+ employees. We offer a dynamic client experience that goes beyond conventional financial planning and investment management. Financial Life Management is designed to help clients articulate the life they want and ensure they have the resources to live it by navigating life’s uncertainties in a way that is best for them. Based on a decade of research and application, United Capital’s proprietary digital tools create dynamic, individualized plans and portfolios.

