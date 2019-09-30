United Claim Solutions Becomes Vālenz™

The UCS Family of Companies now operates under unified corporate name, delivers complete health administrative ecosystem

The United Claim Solutions Family of Companies – one of the nation’s leading medical cost reduction and claims flow management organizations serving the self-insured employer community directly and with partners in the benefit consultant, broker and payer communities – today announced the transformation of the organization through its new name: Vālenz™. The new name unites a suite of solutions and completes the integration of all of the resources necessary to deliver the industry’s first complete healthcare administrative ecosystem.

“Valenz is a fully integrated, single-source, end-to-end platform that connects and analyzes cost and quality data to reduce the total cost of care while improving health outcomes,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Revenue Officer. “As data flow through the Valenz ecosystem, our analytic and predictive capabilities enable us to engage early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare.”

Actionable data is key. The firm has spent years and invested in key resources building integrated data systems and fine-tuning solutions that support its client base of self-insured employers, third-party claim administrators, brokers and benefit consultants, labor and trust organizations, stop-loss carriers, integrated healthcare delivery networks, and health/dental plan payers.

Founded in 2004 as United Claim Solutions with a vision of creating comprehensive and innovative solutions to support the self-insured industry, over nearly two decades, the company has steadily expanded its development and use of analytics that drive new solutions and reset the expectations of a service partner.

In 2015, the company launched a division dedicated solely to filling the void in access to high-value medical networks and creating alignment between the payer, patient, employer, medical professional and health system. Two years later, they acquired and integrated a suite of care management offerings, followed quickly by another acquisition that brought software-based tools for payment integrity and compliance into the evolving health administrative ecosystem.

Today, the Valenz ecosystem comprises these services – powered by data from payers, employers, patients and health systems – to provide a highly innovative solution. Available as standalone products and as an integrated platform, the Valenz ecosystem includes Vālenz Care (formerly Inetico); Vālenz Access (formerly NX Health Network); Vālenz Claim (formerly United Claim Solutions); and Vālenz Assurance (formerly Zebu Compliance Solutions).

“As healthcare costs continue to rise, affecting the plan costs of employers and the out-of-pocket expenses of members, we are taking a fully integrated, data-driven approach that substantially impacts total medical spend in key areas,” said Gelb. “This complete ecosystem brings our clients superior cost savings and outcomes than they can achieve elsewhere by focusing action on the claims that drive these costs.”

About Valenz

Through a complete health administrative ecosystem, Valenz connects cost and quality data on a single-source, end-to-end analytics platform for smarter, better, faster healthcare. Serving self-insured employers, third-party claim administrators, brokers and benefit consultants, trust and labor organizations, stop-loss carriers, integrated healthcare delivery networks, and health/dental plan payers, Valenz solutions integrate data from comprehensive care management services (Valenz Care), high-value provider networks (Valenz Access), claim flow management (Valenz Claim) and solutions for payment integrity, revenue cycle management and eligibility compliance (Valenz Assurance) into the ecosystem. More information is available online at valenzhealth.com.

Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners (“GPP”), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm, currently with approximately $1.8 billion of equity capital currently under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP III. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million of committed capital, and GPP III which has $306 million in committed capital) and public (BioMedical Value Fund family, approximately $1.1 billion) equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, outsourcing and alternate site care, pharmaceutical infrastructure and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or www.gppfunds.com.

