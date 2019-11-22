Log in
United Colors of Benetton : Had an Exuberating Celebration of Colors in Myanmar

0
11/22/2019 | 06:36am EST

Unveils the exquisite Autumn-Winter 2019 collection with a creative engagement

United Colors of Benetton, the leading Italian fashion brand, celebrates presence in the Burmese land with an exciting showcase of color, fashion and knit through its latest collection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005207/en/

Paing Phyo Thu, Thazin Kyaw, Phyo Day by Day, San Htate Htar Oo at the launch of the AW2019 collection of UCB in Junction City at Yangon, Myanmar (Photo: Business Wire)

Paing Phyo Thu, Thazin Kyaw, Phyo Day by Day, San Htate Htar Oo at the launch of the AW2019 collection of UCB in Junction City at Yangon, Myanmar (Photo: Business Wire)

One of the best-known fashion companies in the world with a network of about 5,000 stores, Benetton Group is known for its bright colors, revolution of the retail outlet and unique sales network. Beyond offering a portfolio of quality product line, Benetton has a strong history with its impactful campaigns that have been a careful culmination of pressing issues faced by the world.

Benetton entered Myanmar in October 2017 and has enjoyed a successful tenure of knitting Myanmar in colors. The Italian retail powerhouse’s expertise in knits and color have amalgamated fashionably with the vibrancy and magical spirit of Myanmar, offering a playful mix of style, quality and comfort. With two stores currently located in prominent areas, Benetton is committed to further expand base in Myanmar in the coming decade. Commenting on the significance of Myanmar market, the brand said, “We brought our strong heritage to Myanmar in October 2017 with our first store in Junction City Level 2. We further expanded with the store in Yangon International Airport. We strongly believe that Myanmar market is extremely important for us as we have consumers who understand colors, timeless fashion and expect quality products. Benetton’s legacy of colors syncs beautifully with Myanmar’s youthfulness. We have interesting plans of expansion in Myanmar by 2020 and are looking forward to cater to the audience with our unique product offering. We have received an overwhelming response so far and will strive towards exciting our consumers with knit, colors and sustainability. With the new global creative director Jean-Charles de Castelbajac coming onboard, Benetton has showcased two collections – The Rainbow Machine and The Color Wave at the Milan Fashion Week (AW2019 & SS2020) that made global headlines. The collection is expected to hit stores in the coming year, and will offer a global collection and fashion experience to the consumers in Myanmar.”

Benetton’s AW2019 collection has hit stores to offer a chic winter to the fashion enthusiasts. Exciting prints, alluring color palette and contemporary silhouettes, the collection is a mix of all things fashionable and colorful across apparels and accessories.

The AW2019 collection was celebrated with a special showcase followed by a creative session at Junction City Level 2 store on 17th November and was attended by city’s glitterati. Artist NGE led customization and added her own flair of creativity to Benetton T-shirts using words and slogans that resonate with the brand’s key pillars. The vibrant outcome of the customization was an array of t-shirts that called out Peace, Humanity, Brotherhood, Diversity, Inclusiveness, Love, Equality, Hope and Colors. The zest in the air was palpable as guests arrived to delve into all things fashion, fun, colors and creativity.


© Business Wire 2019
