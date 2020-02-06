United Communications Partners Inc. Shareholder's Newsletter: January 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear Shareholders,

The media investments for our clients in Sweden were lower than usual in January. We therefore can already see that February will also fall short. On the upside, our clients in Denmark have been investing more than usual so far. Though it is early in the year, we are currently being briefed by clients of imminent changes in the timing of their investments coupled with lower media buying budgets. Additionally, more clients are taking parts of their media management inhouse, which likely will continue to have an impact on us this year. To counter this, we are meeting this trend head on, by developing new services and products for clients that add value (as in-house media departments typically do).

Our action plan that is currently running is aimed at winning new clients and generating new assignments from current clients. We see positive signs that the group as a whole is taking steps in the right direction. Our staff is very engaged and motivated to achieve our objectives. With that said, we are still confidently expecting a positive turn around in 2020.

Share structure of UCP

An extra shareholder's meeting will be called in the upcoming weeks to decide on share structure. We will disseminate to our shareholders more information as we get closer to the meeting. We plan to have the meeting the first week of March 2020 (as it is holiday week in Sweden end of February).

Local Planet International Ltd (LPI)

Local Planet International is in a couple of international pitches for the network. At the moment, none of these are significant for the Nordics.

The Local Planet Management Network Leadership had a meeting in Amsterdam the 23rd of January 2020. Network marketing and a new network media strategy-planning process (Compass 2.0) including the activation of new available tools was reviewed. A plan was also agreed on too, which will roll out in the spring. Simultaneously to LPI's efforts, local markets around the globe are step by step, entering cooperation with the specialty service agencies that LPI has formed partnerships with. This will strengthen the service offering and the network further in the market.

Tre Kronor Media Stockholm and Gothenburg

During January we won two new clients: Lidingöloppet (an annual cross country competition) and LRF Dairy. We started work for Lidingöloppet the 15th of January. The assignment includes media planning and sponsorships. For LRF, we have entered a two-year contract. The assignment includes media strategy and planning, too.

We are discussing a broader scope of services with current clients Stihl and Hornbach and are also in contract negotiations with a potential new client in Gothenburg. We hope to be able to inform you about this client and more in the next Newsletter. During the month we have also submitted several quotes to clients and are waiting for acceptance of these.

Tre Kronor Media Stockholm has recruited a Media Planner, Sigrid Mortensen, to replace Rebecka Persson. Sigrid will start with us the 3rd of February. We have also started the process of identifying candidates for the position of Account manager/Media Planner in Gothenburg. A very important recruitment as it will be our first employee besides the MD in Gothenburg.

We are very proud to announce that Tre Kronor Media has been nominated the Agency of the year in Sweden again! The winner will be notified on the 20th of February.

Tre Kronor Media Denmark, Copenhagen

We have had a good start of the year with lots of activity among our clients in January. Our aim is to become more visible and well-known in the market through PR and other marketing activities. Recently, Tre Kronor Denmark was interviewed in three articles in the press for the month of January.

In addition, upon revaluating our product and service portfolio offerings, we can now proudly offer more valued services to our clients.

Local Planet Nordics

In January, we landed our first client from the Local Planet International network: Chiquita Banana. We are still intensively working to win new clients and assignments and have several leads that are promising.

As expected, our casino client has terminated the contract with reference to diminishing returns in the Swedish market and therefore decreasing ATL investments. The contract expired during January.

On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors and other partners, I want to thank all shareholders for your interest in and continued support of UCP.

Niclas Fröberg

About United Communications Partners

United Communications Partners (UCP) is a leading Nordic Region communication's group listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol UCPA. We are comprised of award winning innovative full-service media agencies located in the Nordics. With the client's needs always top of mind, UCP's mission is to grow our client's business exponentially, utilizing cautious strategy, smart client development and expert advice. The core of our expertise exists within our pioneering performance-based marketing, advanced digital capabilities, prominent business expansion success and creative deal structuring for our clients. For more information please visit our website: www.ucpworld.com

