United Disabilities Services Wins National Award for Work Related to Improving Outcomes for Individuals with Depression and Anxiety

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- United Disabilities Services (UDS) Care Management Program, a non-profit organization committed to serving people with disabilities in Pennsylvania, announced that it has received first place in the Stories from the Field contest. Awarded by the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Business Acumen Center, and administered by the National Association of States United for Aging & Disabilities (NASUAD), this award recognizes organizations serving people with disabilities who have successfully grown their community-based business.



"Sharing of experiences and promising practices can strengthen the understanding of the role of business acumen for community-based businesses that serve people with disabilities," said Debra Scheidt, UDS Care Management Executive Director. "We are pleased to have been recognized by NASUAD for our work helping seniors, veterans and people with disabilities attain a safer, more independent life in their own homes, and hope that our story can serve as an example to help other organizations sustain and grow their business as well."



"Stories from the Field" contest was designed to encourage community-based organizations serving people with disabilities to share their experiences for the betterment of others and to expand thinking. Recognizing that depression and anxiety often increases utilization of services, UDS implemented a proactive approach focused on emotional wellness and outcomes. The organization's Care Management Program using standardized tools (PHQ 2 & PHQ 9) interviewed their participants and found that 27 percent identified with having symptoms of depression and/or anxiety. Of that 27 percent that identified with symptoms, 48 percent recognized symptoms as mild and received education and talk line resources.



The remaining 52 percent involved follow up with the physician and or clinical therapist for moderate to severe symptoms. UDS invested in having their Care Coordinators certified in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) during the pilot phase of this program. This initiative was one of many Quality Measures launched by UDS to help reduce unplanned hospitalization and to maintain health and safety for their participants.



UDS will participate in a panel at the 2018 HCBS Conference in Baltimore, Maryland, August 27-30 to share their experiences. Their winning story will be distributed on the HCBS Business Acumen website in advance of the meeting, and a YouTube interview will be conducted to highlight UDS performance improvement initiatives and quality management processes.



In addition to winning the "Stories from the Field Contest" award, the UDS Care Management program has become nationally awarded and nationally accredited by the National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA) this year.



Recognized as one of the leading human services providers in Pennsylvania, UDS takes its commitment to improving people's lives very seriously - continually creating new and better ways to make a difference in their local community; balancing mission focus with business focus, to help more people with more services.



About United Disabilities Services (UDS):



United Disabilities Services (UDS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Lancaster, Pa., committed to helping seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, lead more independent and fulfilling lives. UDS has developed a wide variety of services and programs that improve quality of life and expand boundaries - including Care Management, Accessible Home Modifications, Service Dogs, Custom Wheelchair Seating and more.



Today, over 350 caring, dedicated employees proudly serve people with disabilities in 40 counties throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. Last year alone, UDS provided services to more than 5,000 clients, enabling them to live more happily, more independently, and in control of the decisions that affect their lives.



For more information, visit http://www.udservices.org/.

