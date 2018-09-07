Log in
United Engine : UEC presented Be-200 amphibious aircraft remotorization project with SaM146 engine at Hydroaviasalon-2018 in Gelendzhik

09/07/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

DGAP-News: United Engine Corporation / Key word(s): Product Launch
UEC presented Be-200 amphibious aircraft remotorization project with SaM146 engine at Hydroaviasalon-2018 in Gelendzhik

07.09.2018 / 19:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UEC presented Be-200 amphibious aircraft remotorization project with SaM146 engine at Hydroaviasalon-2018 in Gelendzhik

Gelendzhik, September, 2018

Press release

The United Engine Corporation (part of Rosteh State Corporation), within the framework of the 12th International Exhibition "Hydroaviasalon-2018" in Gelendzhik, held a presentation of the Be-200 amphibian re-engraving project with the Russian-French power plant SaM146.

SaM146 is an integrated power plant, which includes a turbofan engine and a nacelle with a reversing device. SaM146 is produced by PJSC "UEC-Saturn" (Rybinsk) under the conditions of equal partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines for equipping Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger planes. The SaM146 and all after-sales services are provided by PowerJet (a joint venture founded by Safran Aircraft Engines and PAO "UEC-Saturn"). PJSC "UEC-Saturn" is responsible for the development and manufacture of low pressure fan and compressor, low pressure turbine, general engine assembly and testing, Safran Aircraft Engines for high pressure compressor, combustion chamber, high pressure turbine, unit box, automatic control system, integration power plant and flight tests.

In May 2018, UEC-Saturn and Safran Aircraft Engines concluded a framework agreement at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on the development of a modification of the SaM146 engine for the re-engineered version of the Be-200. The companies agreed to carry out a major revision of the software of the digital automatic control system of the SaM146 engine in service to integrate it with the Be-200 aircraft and further certification of the remotorized version. 

Implementation of the Be-200 remotorization project, within the framework of which it is planned to develop and certify a new modification of the power plant, will enable the Be-200ChS aircraft to bring the Be-200ChS aircraft to the European and American markets;
  • In general, strengthen the position of the Russian aviation industry in foreign markets.
The key advantages of the SaM146 powerplant are:
  • Simple and reliable design;
  • International certification and compliance with ICAO's forward-looking requirements;
  • Extensive and developed international customer service network;
  • Competitive price and cost of the life cycle;
  • High environmental standards (noise, emissions) in the regional jet market;
  • Providing perspective levels of fuel economy;
  • Low maintenance costs.
The reliability of the departure according to the schedule for the SaM146 engine is 99.9%. In general, the performance of the SaM146 is at a level higher than the average for this class of engines. The engine with great success is operated in extreme climatic conditions - at extremely low / high temperatures. Thanks to the SaM146, the SSJ100 is able to land and take off in any natural and climatic conditions. At the same time, a number of operators operate the engine very intensively - up to 9 hours a day.

The SaM146 engine is certified according to EASA and AR MAC standards and since 2011 is in commercial operation as part of the SSJ100 aircraft. PJSC "UEC-Saturn" is the first company in the country with a full range of competencies certified in Russia and in Europe for the development, serial production, maintenance and repair of civil aircraft engines.

The engine SaM146, created on the basis of a combination of experience and new technologies of Russian and Western engines, fully meets modern environmental requirements. The optimized degree of double circuit and reduced speed of the fan made it possible to significantly reduce the noise from the running engine and provide a margin in relation to the ICAO standards. Chapter IV. The combustion chamber is designed in such a way that it guarantees a low level of polluting emissions, ensuring compliance with CAEP / 8. The SaM146 is made in a design scheme with a single-stage fan, a three-stage low-pressure compressor, a six-stage high-pressure compressor, an annular combustion chamber, a single-stage high-pressure turbine and a three-stage low-pressure turbine. The engine management system is digital, with full responsibility (FADEC). The SaM146 has a wide range of thrust control.

The power plant SaM146 is represented by the UEC at the exhibition "HydroaviaSalon-2018".

07.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

721699  07.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
