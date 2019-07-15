Log in
United Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – UBNK

07/15/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) to People’s United Financial, Inc. (“People’s United”) for 0.875 shares of People’s United stock for each United Financial share is fair to United Financial shareholders. On behalf of United Financial shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a United Financial shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit United Financial Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The United Financial merger investigation concerns whether United Financial and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for United Financial shareholders; (2) determine whether People’s United is underpaying for United Financial; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for United Financial shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a United Financial shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/united-financial-bancorp-inc-ubnk-stock-merger-peoples-united/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
