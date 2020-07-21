United Health Products Files HemoStyp® Hydrocolloid Patents

United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC) (“UHP” or the “Company”), today announced that it has filed a non-provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for the hydrocolloid (gel) format of its HemoStyp oxidized regenerated cellulose product, and has also filed a separate application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty with the World Intellectual Property Organization. The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an international patent law treaty which provides a unified procedure for filing of a patent application in the majority of foreign countries. The Company previously filed a provisional patent application for the hydrocolloid technology in July 2019.

This latest patent application relates to methods of forming and using a hemostatic material and, more specifically, to methods of forming and using a hemostatic gel or foam material to control bleeding and oozing from a variety of wounds. The hemostatic hydrocolloid may be used both outside and inside the body and can be quickly absorbed by the human body when used internally. The coagulation properties of the hemostatic hydrocolloid may accelerate hemostasis. The hemostatic hydrocolloid can be fabricated in various forms to best suit the active bleeding situation, whether from an artery or vein, from internal bleeding during laparoscopic procedures, or on surfaces of bone tissue during orthopedic procedures.

United Health Products develops technology; and manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The Company’s product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets.

